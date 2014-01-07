Playstation Now is Sony's Gaikai-based game streaming service

Consoles? We don't need no stinkin' consoles - not with Sony's new Playstation Now game-streaming service that gives you access to Playstation games from non-Playstation devices.

Comprising of games made for all generations of Playstation from the original Playstation up to the Playstation 3, Playstation Now will let you play the games on the new Playstation 4 as well as on smart TVs, smartphones and tablets.

The service is based on Gaikai tech that Sony acquired back in 2012.

Now then, now then

Once Playstation Now rolls out, Sony fans will be able to rent Playstation games by the title, or opt for a monthly subscription.

Although the games that will be available haven't been announced yet, Sony says it'll be a decent range, and has made The Last of Us and Beyond: Two Souls available to CES attendees (although only on Vita or Bravia TVs).

Playstation Now will enter a closed beta in the US later this month, will a full US roll-out scheduled for summer 2014.

Pricing is yet to be announced, and there's no word on when the rest of the world can expect it but given that Sony hinted that Europe is in for a wait, we wouldn't go holding your breath.