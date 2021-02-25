Disney Plus on Apple TV: how to get it and start watching now

When Disney Plus launched in 2019, fans of Disney, Marvel, and Pixar rejoiced at the convenience of having classics like Star Wars and new favorites like Moana together in one streaming app. Since its launch, Disney Plus has added plenty of must-see original series like WandaVision and The Mandalorian.

If you haven’t signed up for an account yet, check out our guide on how to get the best Disney Plus price when signing up. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll go over everything you need to know to watch Disney Plus on Apple TV , including how to install the app and what’s currently available to stream.

Is Disney Plus on Apple TV yet?

Disney Plus is available in the Apple App Store for download on Apple TV. However, the App Store is not available on older models of Apple TV. If you have an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K, the App Store comes as standard on your device.

If you have an Apple TV 3 or earlier, you will not be able to download Disney Plus directly to your device. However, you can use AirPlay to cast content from other compatible Apple iOS devices (for example, your iPhone or iPad) to your Apple TV.

How to install Disney Plus on Apple TV

Installing Disney Plus on Apple TV is simple, fast, and easy. Here's how:

From your Apple TV home screen locate and open the App Store

In the App Store, search for Disney Plus and then select “Get"

The Disney Plus app will then appear on your home screen

Open the app and sign in to an existing account

Here you can also sign up for a new account

If you have multiple Apple TV users in your home, set up up to seven profiles on one account

(Image credit: Disney / Becca Caddy)

What can I watch on Disney Plus with Apple TV?

Disney Plus has a large library of content, from classic Disney animated movies like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to Disney renaissance favorites like The Lion King, to newer Pixar films like Frozen and Frozen II. The new live-action remakes of Disney movies like Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella are also available for streaming on Disney Plus.

For Star Wars buffs, Disney Plus is a must have. Every Star Wars movie is available to stream on Disney Plus, including 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. There’s also the new Star Wars original show The Mandalorian, which is a Disney Plus exclusive.

If Marvel movies are more your speed, Disney Plus has you covered, too. Almost every Marvel movie is available to watch on Disney Plus. Marvel also has its own Disney Plus exclusive series, so why not watch WandaVision?

Of course, customers in the UK, Australia, Canada and other territories will be able to enjoy Star on Disney Plus now, too. Hosting boxsets for old favorites like Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, and 24, there are also tons of Star Originals on the way to binge as well.

Disney Plus subscribers will also be able to benefit from Disney Plus Premier Access, meaning you'll be one of the first to watch brand new films from Walt Disney Studios.

It's safe to say you get a lot for the Disney Plus price.

What other streaming services are available on Apple TV?

Most of your favorite streaming services are available on Apple TV, with apps available from Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, among others. You can also binge The Office on Peacock or explore the final frontier with Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access.

If the streaming app you’re looking for didn’t come pre-installed on your Apple TV, simply search for it in the App Store.

What other devices can I watch Disney Plus on?

Disney Plus is available on most devices, including desktop computers, Roku, LG TV, Chromebook and Chromecast, Sony Playstation 4 and Sony Smart TV, iPhone and iPad, Android, and Xbox One. Originally, Disney Plus was not going to be available on Amazon devices—but the two companies reached an agreement and you can now stream Disney Plus on Amazon Fire devices and smart TVs.