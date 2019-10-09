Dell Australia's PAX sale delivers pre-show discounts on gaming laptops and desktops

The 2019 PAX AUS Gaming Convention is just around the corner, starting next Friday, October 11 and running through October 13. To celebrate the most important local gaming event of the year, Dell Australia has kicked off a wide-ranging PAX sale with some terrific savings on G-series and Alienware gaming laptops and desktops.

If you're looking to score yourself a brand new gaming rig in time for this year's PAX Australia festivities, then now's the time to check out Dell's special offers on laptops and desktop gaming rigs.

There are a number of deals available on Dell's store homepage, but in order to save you time and effort, we've taken the liberty of picking out some of the best ones below.

The best Dell Australia gaming laptop deals

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop | i5 / 8GB / 128GB + 1TB / GeForce RTX 2060 | AU$1,499 (was $1,999; save $500) A beast of a machine, Dell's G7 17-inch gaming laptop packs a serious punch in its slimline frame. It's got a GeForce RTX 2060 card that's capable of ray-tracing, a 9th-gen i5-9300H Intel CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, an 128GB SSD plus a very handy 1TB HDD to keep your game collection on (well, the games you don't want to run off the SSD anyway. Read more about the Dell G7 17 here

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop | i5 / 8GB / 128GB + 1TB / GTX 1050Ti | AU$1,119 (was $1,599; save $480) A terrific entry-level gaming laptop, Dell's G3 15-inch gaming laptop is capable of playing most newer games at 60fps at 720p resolution, or at 1080p if you dial down the details a bit. It's got a GTX 1050Ti card (4GB GDDR5) that's paired with an 8th-gen Intel i5-8300H Processor, 8GB RAM, a decent 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD and a 15-inch IPS anti-glare 1080p display at 60Hz. Check out our full review here

Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop (i7 / 16GB / 512GB + 1TB / GeForce RTX 2080) | AU$3,674 (was AU$4,899 – save AU$1,225) OK, so maybe you want a real beast of a machine instead of an entry-level unit. If that's the case, Dell has a respectable deal on this Alienware M15 gaming laptop, which boasts a brand new GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, allowing you to take advantage of the latest advancements in ray-tracing technology. It's also got an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD with a 1TB HDD combo. Check out our full review here

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop (i7 / 8GB / 512 SSD / GTX 1660 Ti) | AU$1,699 (was AU$1,999 – save AU$300) Don't let the identical name fool you – this Dell G3 15 gaming laptop has much more grunt under its hood than the unit featured in our first deal. For one, it boasts a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor rather than an 8-gen i5, meaning more processing power, but perhaps more importantly for gaming, it's equipped with a speedier GTX 1660 Ti GPU, which is more than enough to run modern games at 1080p. Plus, there's 8GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Check out our full review here

The best Dell desktop gaming PC deals

Inspiron 5680 VR Ready Gaming Desktop (i5 / 8GB / 256 SSD + 1TB / GTX 1660 Ti) | AU$1,539 (was AU$2,199 – save AU$660) If you're looking to get into VR gaming, this entry-level Dell Inspiron 5680 desktop gaming PC is a solid option. It's got a 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 CPU, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD, which can handle any VR game you want to throw at it. It's a bit more expensive than you'd pay for a no-name equivalent, but that's always the case with going for a big brand like Dell. Check out the best VR games of 2019