Kodak embraces Google Cloud with new printer line-up

Kodak has launched two new all-in-one printers, which feature wireless printing

Kodak has launched two new all-in-one printers to sit in its lineup, featuring Wi-Fi technology that enables printing on the go from mobile devices.

First up, the Kodak ESP 3.2 printer features wireless printing technology, along with a 2.4-inch colour touchscreen for navigating the different options and features of the printer.

Printing of personalised photo cards, collages and pictures is available with the Kodak Pic Flick HD app for iOS, BlackBerry and Android devices. The ability to print from Google Cloud Print is also available.

Kodak claims that the ESP 3.2 has the lowest total ink replacement cost and the lowest average cost per page, along with the fastest photo speed printing for highest quality prints.

Social networking

Compatible with Kodak Ink cartridges in the 30 series, other features include the ability to create, print and share a photo collage of you and your friends' Facebook pictures with a Facebook app - the first of its kind on the site.

Kodacolour technology claims to bring quality, speed and photos that last a lifetime.

Second up, the ESP 1.2 printer is also launched with many of the same features but a smaller (1.5-inch) touchscreen.

The Kodak ESP 3.2 printer price is £79 (around $127), and the price of the ESP 1.2 is £69 (around $110).