The best projector prices and sales for Black Friday 2019

Projectors get you the cinema experience in your own home. However, you need to be wary when fishing for a great projector sale. Cheap imports often have misleading or flat-out made-up specs. That's why we've put together a list of the best projector prices and deals worth your while. Below you'll find projector sales from top brands and reliable retailers like Amazon so you create a home theater experience of your dreams.

Why go for a projector instead of a big screen? Benefits of a projector include a more cinematic experience in your home with a massive image, great resolution and relatively low cost.

You can get a solid projector for far less than a good 65-inch TV. There are some downsides here, too, including caring for a lamp, lower resolution than today's mid-price TVs and less-than stellar performance in a bright room, but the pros far outweigh the cons.

The best Black Friday projector deals and prices

While there are plenty of projector offers below, there's no harm in looking forward to discounts during Black Friday 2019. To help you sort through all the sales, we've put together a Black Friday guide so you can find all the top deals in one place. We'll also tell you everything you need to know, such as when the sale starts, what prices you can expect, and what retailers are participating, right through Cyber Monday.

So what makes a good deal on projectors?

Look we’re not going to tell you how you should spend your money. That’s not our style. But, what we will say, is that the best projectors are almost always Full HD and come with built-in speakers. If you get both those features and aren’t looking to break the bank, don’t spend more than $650 or £500. You can do better for less.

That being said, we’ve found a few great deals this month that we wanted to bring to your attention – hopefully ending your long hunt for the perfect addition to your home theater setup.

1. BenQ TH670

This is the best cheap projector we could find

Projection system: DLP | Resolutions: 1920 x 1080 | Brightness: 3000 lumens | Contrast ratio: 10,000:1 | Video inputs: HDMI | Dimensions: 19.2" x 12.8" x 15.4"

1080p resolution

10-watt speaker

Not a ton of input lag

Contrast ratio could be better

You can probably stop reading right here. This is the best cheap projector you're going to find. Sure, the BenQ TH670 might be a bit more than you were looking to spend, but it's almost impossible to find a better projector in terms of quality versus price. The TH670 has a Full 1080p (1920x1080) resolution, 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, 10,000:1 high contrast ratio and built-in speakers. Those speakers could be a hair bit more powerful, but for the price it's hard to complain too much. The projector is capable of images spanning from 60 to 120 inches across and its lamp is rated for 4,000 - 10,000 hours depending on which modes you primarily use. Input-wise it offers Computer in (D-sub 15pin) x 2 (Share with component), Composite Video in (RCA) x 1 and HDMI. Win!

2. Optoma HD142X

Optoma's HD142X from 2016 is a solid runner-up

Projection system: DLP | Resolutions: 1920 x 1080 | Brightness: 3000 Lumens | Contrast ratio: 23,000:1 | Video inputs: Wireless, HDMI, MHL, USB | Dimensions: 9" x 11.73" x 3.7"

Full 1080p image quality

23,000:1 contrast ratio

Not the best picture

Only two HDMI ports

In a very solid second place is Optoma's excellent HD142X projector. It has a full

1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution, 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, 23,000:1 high contrast ratio and built-in 10-watt speakers. It even supports 3D video to boot. Optoma says that the lamp life for the HD142X is somewhere in the ballpark of 8,000 hours – and claims that it would last around 10 years if you watched a two-hour movie every single day. Input-wise the HD141X offers 2 x HDMI (1.4a 3D support) + MHL v1.2, perfect for hooking up a PS4 or 3D Blu-ray player.

3. BenQ W1070

Another BenQ projector? You better believe it

Projection system: DLP | Resolutions: 1080p | Brightness: 2000 lumens | Contrast ratio: 10,000:1 | Video inputs: HDMI | Dimensions: 9.6" x 12.28" x 4.09"

Full 1080p image quality

Day and night viewing modes

10,000:1 contrast ratio

Fan can get loud

Yes, we're really including two BenQ projectors on this list. While the TH670 is still king of the proverbial projector castle, the W1070 isn't a bad third choice. We say that because it makes a fair amount of trade-offs. Yes, you're still getting the awesome 1080p resolution, but you're also getting the poor 10,000:1 contrast ratio. Worse, though, you're losing a bit of light output (the W1070 only outputs 2,000 ANSI lumens). At least there's still plenty of inputs should you need them – 2 x HDMI, component and VGA inputs are all here. That being said, if a good deal pops up on one of these, this shouldn't be overlooked.

4. Acer H5380BD

In last place is Acer's entry-level H5380BD

Projection system: DLP | Resolutions: 1280 x 720 | Brightness: 3300 Lumens | Contrast ratio: 20000:1 | Video inputs: HDMI/MHL | Dimensions: 12.4" x 8.4" x 3.8"

17,000:1 contrast ratio

3,000 lumens of brightness

1280 x 720 native resolution

2-watt speakers

At one time, Acer's H5380BD was king of the world with its 1280 x 720 resolution and 2-watt speakers. But now there's a new king in town rocking 10-watts of audio prowess and Full HD. That doesn't mean you need to relegate Acer's entry-level home theater projector to the dustbin, however, it's still plenty capable for most folks looking for something cheap. So where did it go wrong? The H5380BD only has a 720p (1280 x 720) resolution, but at least puts out 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness. It has a 17,000:1 contrast ratio, but only 3-watt built-in speakers. That said, the projector is capable of images spanning from 300 inches across and its lamp is rated for 4,000 - 10,000 hours depending on which modes you primarily use. Input-wise it offers HDMI, Composite Video, S-Video and two VGA ports.

5. Optoma UHD60 4K Projector

Rewriting the 4K HDR projector rule book

Projection system: DLP | Resolutions: 2160p | Brightness: 3000 Lumens | Contrast ratio: 1000000:1 | Video inputs: 1 HDMI 1.4A, 1 HDMI 2.0 With HDCP 2.2, MHL 2.1, 1 VGA & 1 Audio Input | Dimensions: 12.24" x 19.61" x 5.55"

It's a 4K Projector!

Sharp, bright pictures

Limited HDR effect

Slightly high input lag

They may have taken their own sweet time getting here, but 4K projectors using DLP technology are finally starting to arrive. The first of these affordable UHD beasts is the Optoma UHD60, a 4K HDR projector that has all the benefits of a standard DLP projector, plus a few of the perks of a 4K flatscreen. The UHD60 is a prime contender for AV bargain of the year, delivering genuine 4K and HDR thrills at a price that instantly leaves many of its rivals with some serious explaining to do.