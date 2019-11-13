Best DSLR camera 2019: 10 great cameras to suit all budgets

Whether you’re looking for your first DSLR or a pro-level, full-frame beast, our best DSLRs guide will have you covered.

We’ve rigorously tested every model, from basic, beginner-friendly DSLRs like the Canon 250D to premium powerhouses like the Nikon D850. And in this guide, we’ve boiled all that testing down to a lean list of the best choices for every type of photographer.

So how do you know which DSLR is the right one for you? Our current all-round favorite is the Nikon D850, which is one of the most complete all-round cameras we’ve ever tested, but it certainly isn’t the right choice for everyone.

In fact, you might be wondering if you’re better off going for a mirrorless camera instead or a DSLR. The basic difference between the two is that the former lack the mirror common to DSLRs, replacing the optical viewfinder with an electronic equivalent called an EVF. This brings benefits like reduced size and weight, albeit at the expense of value and battery life.

If you want to know more about how they compare, read our Mirrorless vs DSLR: 10 key differences feature. But if you’re already happy that the superior handling and battery life of a DSLR is for you, then here’s how to refine your choice down to the right model.

What should you look for when buying a new DSLR?

A DSLR remains the cheapest way to get a camera with interchangeable lenses and a viewfinder (you’ll find most entry-level mirrorless cameras don’t have viewfinders). But what else should you consider when choosing one?

The main differences between an entry-level DSLR and a more advanced one are usually in the camera’s design, sensor and shooting features. Beginner DSLRs like the Nikon D3500 are often smaller than their more premium equivalents, which might be important to you, though this usually means a lack of weather-proofing and fewer manual controls.

The size difference is often also related to sensor size. More affordable DSLRs tend to have APS-C size sensors, while pro-friendly ones like the Nikon D850 are full-frame cameras. There is no outright ‘better’ sensor size, with each having their own advantages and drawbacks. To find out more about these, check out our Full-frame cameras: do you really need one? feature.

Not sure how to decide between a beginner DSLR and a mid-range model? Paying a bit more for the latter will usually get you increased shooting flexibility. The extra features you tend to get are improved continuous shooting speeds (handy for shooting sport or wildlife), superior high ISO performance (useful in lower light), and sometimes an extra memory card slot.

If you’re just looking to step up from your smartphone or point-and-shoot camera, though, then an entry-level DSLR will give you the image quality boost and manual controls you need to grow into your new hobby. Finally, a quick word of advice if you don’t have any lenses – buy your new DSLR with a kit lens, as it’s cheaper to do this than buy them separately.

Best DSLR camera 2019 at a glance:

Nikon D850 Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Nikon D500 Nikon D7500 Canon EOS 90D Nikon D3500 Canon EOS Rebel T7i Nikon D750 Canon EOS 7D Mark II Canon EOS Rebel SL2

The best DSLR cameras in 2019:

1. Nikon D850

Still top dog after all this time

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 45.4MP | Autofocus: 153-point AF, 99 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 2,359,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Stunning image quality

Excellent performance

Slow Live View AF speed

SnapBridge connectivity

It's hard to think of another DSLR that wows like the D850 does. It's on the pricey side for sure, but this is justified by excellent image quality, bags of features and a rugged, weather-resistant magnesium alloy body. The 45MP sensor is one of the highest in terms of resolution in any DSLR, while the 7fps burst mode is unusually high for a camera with such a sensor. Add to that a cracking AF system, wonderful handling and great 4K video, and it's versatility should be easy to appreciate. Like the sound of the D850, but want to go mirrorless? Well, while not strictly a mirrorless version of the D850, Nikon's newer Z7 mirrorless camera shares the same 45MP resolution as the D850, but features some clever tech of its own, including an all-new lens mount.

Read our in-depth Nikon D850 review

Watch our hands-on video below (Nikon D850 review):

2. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

One of the most complete DSLRs we've seen

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 30.4MP | Autofocus: 61-point AF, 41 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch touchscreen, 1,620,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Stunning performance

Advanced AF system

Expensive compared to rivals

4K video options limited

Canon's EOS 5D series of cameras has a rich heritage – the original EOS 5D bought full-frame photography to the masses, the Mark II unleashed Full HD video capture for the first time on a DSLR, and while the Mark III became a firm favourite amongst photographers for doing everything it did so well. The EOS 5D Mark IV pretty much tweaks and improves on everything before it, with a newer 30.4MP sensor and advanced 61-point AF system along with 4K video recording. It's still a brilliant DSLR that was until recently our top pick, but the arrival of the D850 means it slips a place down to number two.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS 5D Mark IV review

3. Nikon D500

Nikon's baby D5 is perfect for the action photographer

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 20.9MP | Autofocus: 153-point AF, 99 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 2,359,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Stunning 153-point AF system

Rugged, metal body

Relatively low pixel count

Video still limited

Nikon has taken its flagship D5 DSLR and most of its high-end features and distilled all of this into a smaller, but still very durable metal body. The full-frame sensor is replaced by an 20.9MP APS-C sized chip that allows the D500 to shoot at a rapid 10fps and deliver a great high ISO performance. A brilliant all-rounder with a high-performance 153-point AF system means it excels at fast action like sports and wildlife photography, but still has the chops to shoot landscapes and portraits. If the cost is a bit steep, then take a look at the D7500 below.

Read our in-depth Nikon D500 review

4. Nikon D7500

Nikon's enthusiast DSLR is a brilliant all-rounder

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 20.9MP | Autofocus: 51-point AF, 15 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 922,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 8fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

Excellent 20.9MP sensor

Powerful 51-point AF system

Only one SD card slot

Live View focusing slow

Fancy the D500 but don't fancy the price tag? Well, if you're prepared to make a few compromises here and there, the D7500 is probably what you should be looking at. It's packed with the same 20.9MP sensor as its more senior stablemate, and also matches it in offering 4K video recording. Nikon has also furnished it with the same 180k-pixel RGB metering sensor and the tilting screen on the back is just as large at 3.2 inches in size, although not quite as detailed, and it's all wrapped up inside a weather-sealed body. On an even tighter budget? There's also the slightly older 24.2MP D7200 (above), which may have been surpassed by the D7500, but it's still one of the best enthusiast DSLRs out there.

Read our in-depth Nikon D7500 review

Watch our video review of the Nikon D7500 below

5. Canon EOS 90D

A shot of power to the double-digit EOS line

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 32.5MP | Autofocus: 45-point AF, 45 cross-type | Screen type: 3.0-inch, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

Excellent pixel count - highest in class

Uncropped 4K video

Default JPEG noise reduction not ideal

No sensor-based stabilization

The EOS 90D is quite the step forward for the EOS DSLR line, being the first model of its kind to sport a 32.5MP sensor. Also helping to split it from the previous EOS 80D is 4K video recording, which is thankfully uncropped, while a fresh processing engine and faster burst shooting also feature. The 1300-shot battery provides far more juice than what you can get from the average mirrorless camera, while protection against dust and water is also welcome to see. While modern mirrorless cameras, such as Canon's own EOS M6 II that shares the same sensor, rub some of the appeal away from cameras like the EOS 90D, by focusing on improving everything from resolution and burst rate to video and more, the company has at least made this a strong and versatile camera for anyone that prefers the DSLR shooting experience.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS 90D review

6. Nikon D3500

Basic but brilliant for first-time DSLR users

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Autofocus: 11-point AF, 1 cross-type | Screen type: 3.0-inch, 921,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Terrific 24MP sensor

Excellent value for money

Basic external controls

Only 1080p Full HD video

At the opposite end of the spectrum to some of the full-frame DSLRs here, the D3500 is super affordable, has one of the sharpest APS-C sensors out there, and a neat retracting kit lens. A word of warning: there are two versions of this lens, and it's worth spending the extra $20/£20 and getting it with VR, Nikon's image stabilization system. It's proof that you don't have to pay a fortune to get a great camera, and we say its value for money makes it just as impressive as much more advanced (and much more expensive) alternatives. The controls are designed to be simple for novices, and in the right hands it's a match for cameras costing far more. If you're looking to get more creative with your photography, and looking for your first DSLR, the Nikon D3500 is hard to beat.

Read our in-depth Nikon D3500 review

7. Canon EOS Rebel T7i / Canon EOS 800D

A compelling combination of top-notch ergonomics and a superb sensor

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Autofocus: 45-point AF, 45 cross-type | Screen type: 3-inch articulating touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 6fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

Impressive features

Easy to use

No 4K video

Plastic finish

Costing a bit more than the Nikon D3500, but offering quite a bit more in the way of features, the Canon EOS Rebel T7i (known as the EOS 800D outside the US) is a great entry-level DSLR. The sensor impresses, as does the 45-point autofocus system backed up by excellent live view AF, while the graphical interface will certainly make this camera even more appealing to new users. The absence of 4K video and the quality of the exterior materials disappoint, but this aside, if you're looking for a well-rounded and easy to use camera for your first DSLR the EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D is certainly a very good bet.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D review

8. Nikon D750

A full-frame DSLR with performance, versatility and value

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 24.3MP | Autofocus: 51-point AF, 15 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilting, 1,229,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 6.5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Intermediate

Excellent 24MP full-frame sensor

Tilting screen, handy for video

Nikon D610 is cheaper still

One os Nikon's older DSLRs

Like the look of Nikon's D850 further up the top, but don't want to shell out quite that much? Then look no further than the 24MP full-frame D750. It doesn't have that magnificent 45MP sensor, but its 24MP alternative still delivers top-quality results – especially at high ISO settings. You also get a very respectable 6.5fps continuous shooting speed, together with a handy tilting screen and a pretty attractive asking price. Wi-Fi allows you to get your shots online without any hassle too, although as an older model there's no 4K video nor a touchscreen. Still, most photographers don't need these, and if you fall into that camp you may as well save yourself some money and put it towards a nice lens to go alongside.

Read our in-depth Nikon D750 review

9. Canon EOS 7D Mark II

As fast as pro DSLRs but priced for amateurs, the 7D Mark II ticks all the boxes

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 20.2MP | Autofocus: 65-point AF, 65 cross-type | Screen type: 3.0-inch, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Expert

Tough build

Hybrid AF and 10fps shooting

Expensive for an APS-C camera

Cheaper DSLRs offer 24MP sensors

Still one of the best options for sports and action photographers, the EOS 7D Mark II has performance and speed as its primary focus. To that end, it combines a 20.7MP APS-C sensor with Canon's excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF system for smooth autofocus in live view and during video recording, together with a 10fps burst shooting mode and a 65-point AF system. It also boasts excellent ergonomics and a rugged, weather-resistant body, which makes it a fine choice for anyone who tends to shoot outside in variable conditions, whether it's for sports, wildlife, nature or landscapes. It's an older model, and a more modern alternative would be the EOS 90D (position 5) but it's still worth thinking about if you don't need things like 4K video or super high-resolution images.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS 7D Mark II review

10. Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D

This beginner-friendly DSLR is a strong all-rounder

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner

Small, light body with good handling

Great Dual Pixel CMOS AF system

Cropped 4K video

Larger than rival mirrorless models

Canon's best budget EOS DSLR, the Rebel SL3 – also known as the EOS 250D – mixes a strong feature set with great handling, despite its small size. The Nikon D3500 (see above) is even smaller still, but lacks this camera's flip-out LCD screen, which is particularly handy if you want to shoot video. The Rebel SL3 also adds 4K shooting to its now discontinued predecessor, although this is cropped and rolling shutter is often noticeable. Still, it does offer pleasing JPEGs, a superb 1,070-shot battery life and compatibility with a huge range of EF lenses and other accessories that most mirrorless cameras lack. If those features are top of your camera wishlist, then this beginner-friendly DSLR remains a solid choice.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D review

Also consider...

Nikon D5300

A brilliant entry-level option with plenty of growing space

Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Lens mount: Nikon DX | Screen: 3.2-inch articulating, 1,037,000 dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Beginner

3.2in flip-out LCD

Excellent image quality

No 4K video recording

Screen isn't sensitive to touch

It's been on the market for some time but we still have a soft spot for the D5300 – and the fact that it can still be bought brand new is testament to just how relevant it continues to be. It provides first-time DSLR users with a stronger set of specs than the average entry-level DSLR, with a 3.2in LCD that flips all the way out to face the front, together with a 39-point AF system, Full HD video recording to 60p and 5fps burst shooting. Of course, none of that would matter if the image quality wasn't up to scratch, but fortunately it is; the 24.1MP APS-C sensor has been designed without the optical low-pass filter to help as much detail to get into images as possible, and results at high ISO settings remain strong.