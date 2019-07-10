Aussies can get $10 off any Amazon order in this Prime Day promo

Australia's second edition of Amazon Prime Day is just a few sleeps away but the promos from the e-commerce giant just keep coming.

After offering extended free trial periods for both Audible and Kindle Unlimited, and making international Prime eligible purchases free (with no minimum spend), Amazon Australia is giving shoppers the opportunity to save $10 on eligible purchases.

There are caveats of course – firstly you'll need to be a Prime member who has never streamed anything on Prime Video before, and watching a trailer or bonus content does not count. Your first stream will have to be a movie or an episode from any TV show in the Prime Video library.

If you are an existing Prime member, you just need to go to Primevideo.com and sign in with your Amazon credentials and begin watching a movie or TV show. Within 24 hours, Amazon will add a credit of $10 to your account.

If you're not an existing Prime member, just sign up now and you'll get instant and free access to Prime Video to make use of this offer.

This promotion ends at 11:59pm AEST on July 16, while the credit will need to be redeemed within seven days of receipt on any item sold and shipped by Amazon AU – no other purchase is eligible for this promo, not even items bought from the Global Store section of the site.

The credit won't be visible anywhere on your account, Amazon says, but you will receive an email notification stating it has been applied. When you make an eligible purchase, you will see it in your receipt as a discount.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime

This is a good omen

Prime Video is one of the many perks of being an Amazon Prime member. Sign up and you get free access to a whole plethora of movies to choose from, including Jurassic Park, Serenity and Men In Black.

There are plenty of TV shows as well, along with some excellent original Amazon productions like Good Omens, American Gods, Man In The High Castle and Bosch.

Being a Prime member also means you'll get to participate in the 65-hour long Prime Day shopping spree and save a packet on shipping costs as well. You'll also get free access to Twitch and you can join in the Prime Day 2019 celebrations by watching a live stream of the party that includes a Taylor Swift concert.