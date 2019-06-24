AMD Ryzen 7 3800X benchmarks leak, beating Intel in multi-threaded work

AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation is right around the corner, launching on July 7, and that means leaked benchmarks are coming in rapidly. This time, it's the Ryzen 7 3800X – and if this particular leak is to be believed it'll wipe the floor with the Intel Core i9-9900K, at least in multi-threaded workloads.

This comes via a leaked Geekbench result, spotted by Wccftech. The leak shows the Ryzen 7 3800X returning a multi-core result of 34,059, which is significantly higher than our Intel Core i9-9900K result of 33,173. This is especially notable when you consider that the Ryzen 7 3800X is launching for $399 (about £310, AU$580) – perhaps that's why Intel's rumored to be slashing its prices.

However, it doesn't look quite as good when you compare single-core performance. Here, the Ryzen 7 3800X got a score of 5,406, compared to the 9900K's 6,633 – so Intel may end up staying on top of the hill when it comes to single-threaded performance.

Still, according to the Geekbench entry, the AMD processor was running on an X470 motherboard, with 16GB of RAM clocked at just 2,130MHz; so it's possible that the 3800X was just held back by the weak hardware it was paired with.

Either way, it's still an impressive showing from the Ryzen 7 3800X, and we can't wait to see what it's capable of on proper X570 hardware. Luckily, that July 7 release date is right around the corner, so we won't be waiting long to see the next skirmish in the AMD vs Intel battle.