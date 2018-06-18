Trending

Amazon Australia’s discounting Kindle and Echo devices for a limited time

By Digital home  

Latest smart speakers and ereaders up to 38% off

For a limited time, you can score yourself one of Amazon’s own ereader or smart speaker products at a discount, so if you've been looking to pick up a Kindle or an Echo but have been waiting for a price drop, now’s your chance to jump in.

In the Amazon Echo smart speaker range, you can save up to $80, with some of the lowest prices we’ve yet seen on the likes of the Echo Plus and the display-toting Echo Spot. The two more basic workhorses, the Echo and the Echo Dot, are both knocked down to a very attractive price as well.

When it comes to ereaders, Amazon Kindle's range is of course the household name, with the ubiquitous brand offering a variety of devices, both comprehensive and intuitive. Whether it’s the premium Kindle Voyage, the midrange Paperwhite, or the basic Kindle model, you’ll find a discount right now.

You can find the appropriate ereader and smart speaker products at the links above, but you better hurry as the discount is only available until June 30.

See more Digital home news