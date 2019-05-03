Adobe may soon double the price of its Photography Plan

Some eagle-eyed snappers in the US have noticed a change to the price of Adobe's Photography Plan, with the monthly subscription doubling from $9.99 to $19.99.

The Photography Plan includes access to Photoshop, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, plus 20GB of cloud storage, and is currently the most affordable of Adobe's various subscription packages.

It's still the lowest cost option even after the price hike, but as The Verge notes, there's now only a $1 difference between the Photography Plan and the Single App Plan. This includes any of Adobe's creative tools. plus 100GB cloud storage and premium access to Adobe Portfolio, Fonts and Spark.

Snap it up

It seems like these price changes have only been spotted in the US so far, and some users there are still seeing the old fees, but it may not be long before Adobe raises them worldwide.

“From time to time, we run tests on Adobe.com which cover a range of items, including plan options that may or may not be presented to all visitors to Adobe.com," the company told The Verge, adding that it was currently conducting a number of tests.

$20 for Lightroom and Photoshop is still a good deal, but if you've been thinking about signing up and can see the old prices, you might want to act quickly while you still can.

If you're in the UK, Adobe is currently offering 40% off its Creative Cloud All Apps subscription, which includes access to its full range of software, plus 10GB cloud storage. The deal is valid until May 15.

