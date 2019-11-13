The 50 best Mac tips, tricks and timesavers

Did you know that your Mac has a few tips, tricks and timesavers up its sleeves?

Now that macOS Catalina is here, there’s never been a better time to explore everything your Mac can do for you – and it may be more than you think. The best Mac and MacBook computers, just with their native software, can do so many things that Windows 10 needs expensive third party tools to perform.

When you’re using a Mac, one of the biggest benefits is that you don’t need to install a ton of third-party apps like you do with Windows devices – everything just works. Whether you want to get some light photo editing done, combine multiple PDFs or even sign some documents, you can do it with native software on a Mac. So, to help you figure out everything your Mac can do, we’ve come up with a guide to 50 useful Mac tips and tricks.

This easily digestible list comprises the 50 top Mac tips we could think of and organizes them into bite-sized slides. Click or tap ‘Next’ to dive in.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article

