13 LG G5 camera tips to get you snapping like a pro

Compact cameras are old news - the new breed of smartphones is perfect for nearly any snapping situation, and are a lot more portable too.

In fact, they're getting so good that standing out from the crowd can be tricky - which is why the dual-camera setup on the new LG G5 caught our eye.

But the very thing that makes it intriguing also makes it harder to use: a lot of the more impressive bits are locked away to keep them away from the casual smartphone jabber who might accidentally enter a mode they can't get out of.

We've been digging around in the LG G5's camera cupboard to find out what's really going on in there. Here are the tips you need to get more out of your new phone's camera.