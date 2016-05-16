10 tips for taking better photos on the HTC 10

There's a lot of time and love gone into the cameras for the HTC 10. The main camera's megapixel count is a little lower than you might expect on a flagship at 12MP, but that's because HTC has equipped the 10 with its impressive Ultrapixel tech that we last saw on the magnificent One M8.

This one's called Ultrapixel 2, and combines 1.55µm pixels with laser autofocus, OIS, 4K video recording with 24-bit audio, and a BSI sensor for that famed HTC low-light performance,

When you've got all that camera tech packed into your pocket, it'd be a crime not to make the most of it. Here's how to get the very best out of the HTC 10 camera, and take shots you'll be proud to show off. Even if they're just of your cat.