Xbox Series X stock update: Amazon now sold out

Xbox Series X stock briefly appeared at Amazon for $499.99, but it didn't stick around long. Just like when stock arrived at the Microsoft Store yesterday, the console was snapped up in a matter of minutes.

It's worth checking back to see whether any more stock flashes in over the rest of the day, but for now, it looks like they're all gone.

Microsoft’s flagship console is extremely popular at the moment, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.

This was the perfect chance to pick up the Xbox Series X before it vanished, then, and you could have got delivery before Christmas too, depending on your area.

The Xbox Series X promises to be one of the hottest products during the holiday season, which will only make finding stock of the diminutive tower of power all the more challenging.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

