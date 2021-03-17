Xbox Game Pass on PC is getting more than 60 EA games

Microsoft only recently announced that one of the best Nintendo Switch games is coming to Xbox Game Pass – along with a host of others – but now its popular subscription service is about to get a big boost on PC.

EA Play is coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers tomorrow, March 18, which means more than 60 EA games will be playable. That means you’ll get access to the likes of Titanfall 2, Battlefield, Madden NFL, Command & Conquer and The Sims at no extra charge.

Rewards are also being added to your favorite EA games, letting you earn in-game items such as N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends or an EA Play Celebration Pack for Madden 21. Star Wars: Squadrons, the latest title to join EA Play, will also be available on day one for members to enjoy.

Furthermore, you can take advantage of 10 hour trials in a number of more recent hit EA titles, like FIFA 21. This lets you try before you buy, and your progress and achievements will carry over if you purchase the full game.

To access your EA Play membership on your PC, you need to download the EA Desktop app, and sign-in to your EA Account or create a new one. You’ll then be prompted to link your Xbox account and your EA Account. Follow the instructions provided by the app, and soon you’ll be able to browse the entire EA Play library and start playing.

In an offer we’ve seen a few times from Microsoft in the past, new subscribers to Xbox Game Pass can get their first month for just $1 / £1 / AU$1 on either Xbox Game for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game for console. These subscriptions cost $14.99 / $9.99 / $9.99 a month respectively (or £10.99 / AU$15.95 for Ultimate and £7.99 / AU$10.95 for Xbox Game Pass on PC/console), and your subscription will continue automatically unless you turn off auto-renew.

More games to come

Xbox Game Pass is set to receive Square Enix’s co-op looter shooter, Outriders, as the game will launch on the service on April 1 on the day of its release. Subscribers can also play 20 Bethesda games that were added to mark Microsoft’s acquisition of the publisher’s parent company, ZeniMax Media.