What does 5G rollout means for Indian consumers?

Audio player loading…

As the rollout of 5G is impending, there is widespread expectation on what it actually entails. Telecom solutions provider Ericsson has carried out a study, which is said to reflect 'the views of 300 million daily smartphone users in urban India', and it says that over 100 million users with 5G-ready smartphones wish to upgrade to a 5G subscription in 2023 while more than half of them are open to upgrading to a higher data tier plan in the next 12 months. Over the past two years, India has witnessed three times increase in smartphone users who own a 5G handset.

The study report, titled ‘Promise of 5G’ in India', carried out by Ericsson ConsumerLab, said the intention to upgrade to 5G in urban India is two times higher than their counterparts in markets like the UK and US where 5G has already been launched.

Video streaming & gaming industry set for better times

(Image credit: Shutterstock/metamorworks)

The study said 5G network superiority could emerge as a driver for consumer loyalty with 59% of smartphone users intending to upgrade to 5G in the first 12 months. Within those who plan to upgrade to 5G, 36% plan to turn to the best provider of 5G network when it is available. It said 60% of early adopters who already have a 5G-capable phone expect 5G to bring new innovative applications, which are considered more appealing than better coverage. These users are even willing to pay a 45% premium for plan bundled with novel experience provided their expectations are met, Ericsson added.

As expected, gamers and those who watch streaming video have high expectations on 5G. It will trigger an increase in consumption of new format high-resolution video streaming and cloud gaming. "7 in 10 of current smartphone users are looking forward to enhanced video streaming quality once they switch to 5G. 5G-ready users are already engaging in using more digital services compared to 4G users – 60% of 5G-ready users are already today engaging with more than three digital services."

The study tested 27 different 5G enhanced services with Indian consumers to reveal the top 10 services that Indian consumers wish for on their 5G plans. These include: Health and Fitness, 360-degree live video streaming. cloud gaming, 5G TV Package, virtual meeting space, immersive education, best-seat event experience, interactive calling, location-based AR shopping and VR shopping.

Ericsson launches new 5G radios

(Image credit: EBU)

Jasmeet Sethi, Head of Ericsson ConsumerLab said: "The transition to 5G provides an opportunity for service providers in India to strengthen their position in the consumer market, with focus on 5G quality and availability. More innovative experiences need to be bundled to meet the expectations of early adopters to successfully monetize 5G."

Ericsson also announced the introduction of ultra-lightweight Massive MIMO 32T32R radios as the best fit for India’s needs – AIR 3219 and AIR 3268 (Antenna Integrated Radio). These 5G radios, which will be produced in India, are energy efficient and come with coverage-enhancing features such as Uplink Booster that make them very relevant for a densely populated country like India.

"These radios have been designed for 5G mid-band Massive MIMO performance to deliver the benefits of deployment simplicity and improved energy efficiency. With their reduced weight, these Ericsson radios make installations easy on towers, rooftops, poles, and walls," the company said.