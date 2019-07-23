Vodafone's new Samsung Galaxy S10 deals with unlimited data are the best around

For the longest time, Three has run the unlimited data scene. No other major network has even thrown its hat in the ring to compete. But now, Vodafone has brought its name to unlimited data and it has come big - offering some fantastic Samsung S10 deals with it.
Whichever of Samsung's trio of Galaxy S10 devices has caught your eye - the S10e, S10 or S10 Plus - Vodafone's unlimited data contracts seem to have knocked everything off the radar for pure value.
With prices starting at £35 a month, not even Three can match these big data offers. The only glaring issue with Vodafone's unlimited data contracts is the speed caps.
Vodafone offers three versions of its unlimited plans - Unlimited Lite, Unlimited and Unlimited Max. While Unlimited Lite does feel like a bit of a cop out with its limited abilities, both the other plans allow for the likes of HD streaming and gaming.
We've listed the best unlimited Voda plan on each of Samsung's S10 devices down below so you can decide which takes your fancy the most. All of ones we've picked are on the two higher speed caps, allowing for full use of your unlimited data.
Unlimited data Samsung Galaxy S10 deals:
Samsung Galaxy S10e | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35 per month
Coming in at the cheapest price, this Samsung Galaxy S10e deal is excellent. It doesn't cost a whole lot more than the average contract on this device but pushes the data up to an unlimited cap. This is the only deal of these three to recieve a speed cap, capping you at 10Mbs. That's enough for HD streaming and gaming on the go but you won't be downloading at the highest speeds.
Samsung Galaxy S10 | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited texts and calls | £39pm
Falling in between the contracts below and above in price, this offers a perfect middle ground between cost and specs. At £39, this is an excellent price for unlimited data on this device and offers no speed caps on the contract. You will struggle to find a better Samsung Galaxy S10 deal than this.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited texts and calls | £45pm
The most expensive of these three contracts, but also somehow at a price cheaper or equal to most other S10 Plus deals. Not only are you getting unlimited data with no speed caps, but this contract also offers up a 24 month subscription to your choice of Amazon Prime Video, NowTV, Sky Sports or Spotify. We'd argue this is the best value of all three contracts.
Not sure which of these three devices to go for? Our reviews can help you decide:
