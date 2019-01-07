Virgin Mobile January sale: Cheap deals on iPhones, Samsungs and Huaweis

New year, new phone deals and Virgin Mobile is putting up some big competition with affordable offers on a number of top of the line flagship devices.

Amongst these deals Virgin is offering what is currently the cheapest monthly price iPhone XS contract and a free Huawei Watch GT with the Huawei P20 Pro. But there is a bit of a catch to these deals, they're all 36 month contracts. So if you're happy to hang onto a phone contract for an extra year you could be in for a cheap deal on some of 2018's best devices.

You can see all of these deals in full down below and why Virgin Mobile is a good provider to be with but if you were hoping for something on a slightly shorter contract, check out our best phone deals page for all of your other options.

What stands out about Virgin Mobile?

Virgin Mobile isn't quite as well known as some of the other big names like O2, EE or Three but it is still a great provider to be with. The 1GB data allowances on these contracts might seem daunting but with Virgin you get data rollover meaning your unused data is carried over to the next month and a flexible contract so you can change your data allowance at any point in your contract. Virgin Mobile is all about flexibility and making your phone contract simple.

These Virgin Mobile January deals

iPhone XS | Virgin| FREE upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Good luck finding a iPhone XS deal this cheap. Yes you only get 1GB of data but for a phone which usually has huge upfront costs and monthly costs way up into the £50 range this is a incredibly cheap iPhone XS contract. If you've been scared off by the iPhone XS' price tag this is the deal for you. Total cost over 36 months is £1404View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 | Virgin | FREE upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £21pm

The S8 may have been replaced by the S9 in Samsung's lineup but the S8 is still a great flagship device to get your hands on and not to mention for a price this low. If you're happy to commit for a phone for three years you could get the S8 for a price that is unrivalled. Total cost over 36 months is £756View Deal

Huawei P20 Pro | Virgin | FREE upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

With this deal you're not just getting the Huawei P20 Pro, you're also getting your hands on the Huawei watch GT (worth £179) all together for the price of any other P20 Pro deal. So if you think your phone contract should come with a freebie this could be the one for you. Total cost over 36 months is £1008View Deal