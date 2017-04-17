Verizon's 4G-enabled Android Wear 2 smartwatch launches May 11

Known more for the wireless network that connects your devices than devices themselves, Verizon has announced it's releasing its first smartwatch on May 11.

Powered by the rolling-out-now Android Wear 2.0 software, the Wear24 is a 4G LTE-capable smartwatch with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, exclusive to Verizon's network and available in three colors — Stainless Steel, Gunmetal Black and Rose Gold.

Cellular connectivity means the Wear24 doesn't need to be constantly tethered to a smartphone to function. In addition to streaming music and downloading apps, Verizon adds you can sync your phone number to the Wear24 for handset-free calling and texting from your wrist.

Verizon's Wear24 will cost $350, though customers have the option to trim that price down to $300 with a new two-year activation plan. While a tad pricey for a wearable, the Wear24 is on the more reasonable end when you consider 4G connectivity — a feature not always included in the average smartwatch.

Comparatively, the Samsung Gear S3 offers similar features for $350, while the Apple Watch 2 commands $369 despite not having LTE connectivity. This makes Verizon's first dip into smartwatches a potentially competitive accessory. Shame it's a carrier exclusive, though.