Two top budget Huawei smartphones deals for mobile buyers on a budget

The Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei P Smart were already affordable smartphones, but they've now got even cheaper thanks to a couple of healthy Amazon Prime Day discounts.

You got until 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 17 to take advantage of the lower price, so if either deal takes your fancy you'll want to act fast. A word of warning though, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the discounted prices.

First up is the P20 Lite, giving you an iPhone X style screen notch with out the hefty price tag, with Amazon giving you £90 off the list price.

For just £229.99 you get a sizable 5.84-inch full HD display, powerful chipset, 4GB of RAM, fingerprint scanner and dual rear cameras.

Huawei P20 Lite | was £299 now £209.99 at Amazon

The P Smart money

For those on even tighter budgets, how does a sub-£150 smartphone sound? The Huawei P Smart is just £143.99 during Prime Day, and you get a 5.65-inch full HD display, octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and dual rear facing cameras.