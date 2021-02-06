Today's gaming laptop deals feature huge discounts on Alienware, Razer, Asus G14, and more

Now that the latest series of RTX 3000 cards are fast on the way to the mobile market, gaming laptop deals on slightly older machines have started to tumble in price - great news for bargain hunters.

Many may be holding out for those new cards, and that's a fair position to take, but for those looking to score themselves a bargain on a premium, previously prohibitively priced machine - you could just be in luck.

We've spotted some great gaming laptop deals on Razer, Dell, Alienware, and even Asus machines at Dell and Best Buy this weekend - most of which feature on our best gaming laptops list. Price cuts range all the way up to $700 off right now - on this stunning Alienware m15 R3 at the Dell store for $1,499.99, although those on a budget will also find this i7-equipped Dell G5 15 for just $749.99 particularly high value.

You can view our full list of this weekend's top gaming laptop deals just below with full specs and savings breakdowns. It's safe to say, with options like this Asus Zephyrus G14 on sale for $1,199.99 (was $1,349.99), those looking for a top of the line machine for 1080p gaming are going to be well served for years to come with these rigs - even if you opt to buy a slightly older gaming laptop with an RTX 2000 series graphics card.

Top gaming laptop deals this weekend

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,009.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $260 - Those on a budget will want to jump on this excellent Dell G5 15 while they still can - it's only available at this price in limited numbers. Not only will you save a hefty wad of cash, but a 10th gen Intel Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD means you're getting a ton of performance for the money here.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,349.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - If you're looking for a super portable gaming machine, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better laptop than the fabulous Asus Zephyrus G14. With a Ryzen 9, RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this small but mighty machine stands out as our personal favorite gaming laptop of 2020.

Dell G7 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This Dell G7 is the opposite of the Zephyrus G14 above. Clocking in a 17.3-inches, you won't be carrying this one around, but you will get a ton of power. An RTX 2070 Max-P GPU, 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD make this a powerful desktop replacement for those who like a bigger screen.

Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop: $2,209.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - And finally, no list of premium gaming laptop deals would be complete without a Razer Blade to round things off. You're getting an RTX 2060, Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD with this Base version. Those are specs that can't quite match the Alienware above, but some may prefer that sleek, all aluminium anodized chassis that's the hallmark of a Razer Blade.

On a budget? We recommend seeing our main cheap gaming laptop deals page for options starting at around $600. If you're interested in doing a little bit more research around premium options, we've also got dedicated Alienware gaming laptop deals and Razer Blade gaming laptop deals pages.