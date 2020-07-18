Today's best iPad deals include a $370 price cut on the powerful iPad Pro

We've rounded up today's best Apple iPad deals, which include price cuts on the powerful iPad Pro and the 2019 iPad. The best bargain is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that's on sale for $929. That's a massive $370 discount and the best price we've found for the 256GB tablet.



If you're looking for a cheaper price tag and less power, Amazon has the 128GB 2019 iPad on sale for $399.98.



The best-selling iPad Pro features a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. Perfect for students, the compact iPad Pro delivers more power than most laptops by offering an A12X Bionic chip and 256GB of storage. The 2018 tablet also features an impressive camera system and provides an all-day battery life of ten hours.



Shop the best iPad deals below, which include the 32GB and 128GB iPad Pro and the lastest model Apple iPad. We don't know how long these tablets will be on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

iPad deals:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $399.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $399.98. That's a $40 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful iPad that packs 128GB of storage which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 64GB: $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo has the 64GB iPad Pro on sale for $799. The 2019 tablet features a 12.9-inch display, 64GB of storage, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 256GB: $1,299 $929 at B&H Photo

For a limited time, you can get the 2018 iPad Pro on sale for $929. That's a $370 discount for the 12.9-inch tablet that features 256GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

