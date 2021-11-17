Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deal is the HP Omen on sale for $1,549

Gaming laptops are expensive, which is why Black Friday is such a magical time. And right now, you can pick up an HP Omen 17t packed with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and an Intel Core i7-11800H for a pretty sweet price.

On HP's website, you can get this laptop for just $1,549. That is about $150 less than the list price of $1,699, but with computing prices as high as they are this year and with how excellent this laptop is, it's one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've spotted so far.

Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deal

The HP Omen 17t is a powerful gaming laptop with a beautiful 17-inch 1080p display and enough horsepower to run any game you throw at it. And you can save $150 for Black Friday.

While the HP Omen 17t is still over $1500, it's packed with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and a 17-inch 1080p display at 144Hz. Don't let that low-ish resolution scare you away, though. With that RTX 3070, you're going to be able to max out that refresh rate in most games and any PC gamer will tell you that a high frame rate beats a high resolution any day of the week - especially if you like playing multiplayer games.

Although with a 17-inch screen, it won't be the most portable gaming laptop in the world, but the extra size of the chassis should allow for better GPU and CPU temperatures, which in turn will help you squeeze out a bit of extra performance.

This is one of the Black Friday gaming laptop deals to beat this year, but we've also gathered up some great gaming PC Black Friday deals.

