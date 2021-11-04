Amazon Black Friday deal gets you 50% discount on the 4K Fire TV Stick

Amazon Black Friday deals have arrived early with record-low prices on its best-selling devices. Our favorite Black Friday deal from the bunch is the best-selling 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 (was $49.99). That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 4K streaming device.



Amazon is releasing Black Friday deals earlier than ever in a bid to encourage early holiday shopping and avoid potential shipping delays. Today's offer is the lowest price we've seen, and we can't guarantee you'll find a better deal during Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

Black Friday Amazon Fire TV Stick deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals, including the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K resolution and includes a handy Alexa voice remote. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen, so we recommend snagging this new record-low price now before it's too late. View Deal

The 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels with storage capacity for thousands of apps, games, and Alexa skills. The Fire device also includes an Alexa voice remote so you can browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



We've listed more of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals, which include record-low prices on the Echo Dot, Kindle, Fire Tablets, TVs, and more.

More Amazon Black Friday deals

Image Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the best-selling 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for just $24.99. That's an incredible deal for a feature-packed smart speaker and just $6 more than last year's Black Friday price. View Deal

Image Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you're looking for Amazon's latest and greatest smart speaker, you can get the 4th generation Echo Dot on sale for just $34.99. The spherical smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa so you can play music, ask questions, check the weather, and more completely hands-free. Today's early Black Friday deal is just $6 more than the all-time low and the best price you can find right now. View Deal

Fire TV Cube Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - If you're looking for more power in your streaming device, Amazon also has the Fire TV Cube on sale for $94.99. That's only $15 more than the record-low Black Friday price and the best deal you can find right now for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible. View Deal

Image Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Always a Black Friday best-selling, you can grab the best-selling Amazon Kindle on sale for just $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the hand-held e-reader. Amazon's Kindle packs 8GB of storage and features a 167 ppi glare-free display so you can read comfortably indoors and outdoors. View Deal

Image Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can get the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $89.99 at Amazon's early Black Friday deals event. That's a massive $40 discount and only $20 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks. View Deal

Image Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - One of our favorite early Black Friday deals, Amazon just dropped the Fire HD 8 to $44.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. With an 8-inch fully HD display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of fully expandable storage, the Fire HD 8 is a nice little inexpensive tablet that really nails the basics. View Deal

Image All-new Echo Show 8: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Right now, you can get the all-new Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for $99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting an eight-inch HD display that can make calls, display movies, and control compatible smart home devices with the Amazon Alexa assistant. View Deal

Image Blink Outdoor Security Two Camera Kit: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're looking for an outdoor camera, Amazon has an early Black Friday deal on the Blink outdoor security camera which is on sale for $99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The wireless battery-powered camera is weather-resistant and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night. View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch 720p TV: Toshiba 43-inch Smart UHD Fire TV (2020): $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Another cheap Black Friday TV deal from Amazon is this 43-inch HD smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $249.99. The HD TV comes with the Fire TV operating system, so you can watch over 500,000 movies and TV from all your favorite apps. View Deal

Image Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $469.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon's early Black Friday sale includes fantastic TV deals like this 2021 Toshiba 4K TV on sale for just $369.99. That's an incredible deal for a feature-rich mid-size TV and the lowest price we've ever seen. The 50-inch smart TV comes with the Fire OS, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual X. View Deal

Image All-New Toshiba 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $719.99 $509.99 at Amazon

Save $210 - If you're looking for a bigger display, Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the all-new Toshiba 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $509.99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. A great value, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming. View Deal

See more TV bargains with our Black Friday TV deals roundup and see more offers from Amazon with our guide to the best Black Friday Amazon deals.