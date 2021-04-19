Today only - save $168 on iPhone 12 deals at Visible Wireless

Visible Wireless, one of the top prepaid carriers on the market, is offering up some extremely rare iPhone 12 deals today - featuring hefty upfront discounts for new customers and upgraders alike.

For today only, you can pick up a 128GB iPhone 12 for $672 (was $840), a 256GB iPhone 12 for $720 (was $888), and a 256GB iPhone 12 for $816 (was $984). Note, we've listed the upfront price for these iPhone 12 deals, but you can also pay in monthly installments if you'd prefer at 0% APR.

Visible deals often offer up freebies for new customers, such as the $100 MasterCard and Amazon Fire TV stick you'll also get with these iPhone 12 deals if you switch, but very, very rarely include actual price cuts. New customers and upgraders alike can both take advantage of these discounts so this is a nice little flash sale in our eyes.

It's also a good time to be checking out Visible Wireless if you're thinking about making the switch too. Not only is it ranked highly in our best prepaid phone plans buyers guide, but the carrier is also offering up a limited time three months for $20 intro promotion currently. Alongside other favorites like Mint Mobile, Visible is easily one of the cheapest (and best) prepaid plans on the market currently, so it's definitely a good option to pair up with a 5G capable device such as the iPhone 12.

Not in the US? See the best iPhone 12 deals in your region just below.

iPhone 12 deals at Visible

Apple iPhone 12 64GB: $840 $672 at Visible Wireless

Today only - save $168 in a rare iPhone 12 price cut over at the official Visible store. This fantastic prepaid carrier offers unlimited data plans for as little as $25 a month, which are a perfect pairing with Apple's latest 5G flagship. Save money on your plan and for device with this awesome iPhone 12 deal, plus bag yourself a $100 prepaid MasterCard and free Amazon Fire TV Stick as a gift if you're switching over from another carrier.

128GB: $888 $720 | 256GB: $984 $816View Deal

Visible Wireless - see all of this week's phone deals at the carrier site

Also available at Visible Wireless currently

Visible Wireless: 3 months of unlimited data for $20/mo

Use code: 20FOR3 - Join Visible Wireless in the next two weeks and you'll be able to score yourself a whole three months of the service's unlimited data prepaid plan for just $20 a month. Simply use the code above at checkout to score yourself a serious discount on one of the best cheap plans around at the moment. Ends 4/30/21View Deal

See how this Visible Wireless flash sale measures against the competition with our main best iPhone 12 deals page.