This unlimited data SIM deal from Three is too good to ignore - starting from £11/pm

The battleground for big data SIM only deals is being very hard fought at the moment. From a cashback-rich 100GB data Vodafone SIMO, to EE's great value 25GB tariff. But now Three has struck back with one of our favourite SIM only deals yet.

If you've been researching SIM only deals for a while, you may already have heard of it. The tariff is £22 per month for unlimited data, calls and texts. Plus the benefit of Three's Go Roam, personal hotspot and Wuntu perks. So far, so good.

But if you're happy to commit to a full two years with Three and sign up for this SIM now, it will half the price for the first six months. So your bills will only be £11 apiece, a saving of £66. Worked out over the two years, the average monthly price is only £19.25 - an absolute snip for all-you-can-eat data, minutes and texts. Almost as cheap as Smarty's £18.25 unlimited data SIM that you can walk away from any time.

You can see the full details of this deal in full below and compare it to the rest of the UK's SIM only deals, allowing you to see just how much you're saving.

Unlimited SIM only plan from Three | 24 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £11 per month for the first six months, then £22 per month

£22 per month for this kind of tariff already ranks high on our unlimited data SIM deals comparison. So halving the price of bills for the first six months is a fantastic added perk. But this deal probably won't be around for long, so grab it while you can if you like the look of it...

Why go for a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer then you'll be excited to hear that Three doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well. Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal down below.