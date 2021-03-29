This PS5 is one sweet piece of brass

We’ve seen some fairly outlandish PS5 designs since the console launched, and now someone’s fashioned a PS5 faceplate out of brass.

Brass might seem like a fashionable choice, but the YouTube channel DIY Perks chose the material as “it can be bent, cut, soldered to, and polished with relative ease.” However, that didn’t stop it being a challenge to recreate the PS5’s unique curves.

In the video below, you can see channel host Matthew Perks bending, blowtorching and cutting the faceplate into shape to create a surprisingly tasteful take on Sony’s PS5 design. Matthew does warn that due to having a brass shell, the design will interfere with the PS5’s Wi-Fi signal, so he had to move the antenna to the back of the machine (thanks, Kotaku).

Even though Sony has yet to release any custom DualSense controllers or PS5 faceplates, we’ve seen various companies and artists offer some rather strange and extremely expensive alternatives.

There was the PS5 that was made out of genuine black alligator leather, and even one that cost $10,000 (around £7,000 / AU$13,000) due to the fact it was made out of 24K gold. Someone even owns a 10-foot working PS5 that weighs 500 pounds. Oh, and there’s a water-cooled PS5 that needs to be seen to be believed .

Back in black

Of course, all anyone really wanted from Sony is a black PS5, and thankfully users can finally make that a reality. A company called dbrand has begun selling black PS5 faceplates, which you can attach to your console with relative ease.

Sony previously shut down a third-party company who tried to do the same, and a black PS5 that was inspired by the PS2's design was put on sale and then promptly pulled – though dbrand's shop remains open, and the company is confident enough to put "Go ahead. Sue us." on their website.

In comparison, while Microsoft hasn't revealed any custom Xbox Series X designs – other than the Xbox fridge, of course – the company has released four special controller designs, the latest of which use post consumer recycled (PCR) resins for a more eco-friendly manufacturing process.