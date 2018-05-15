This £25 voucher offer makes these superb Galaxy S9 and iPhone 8 deals even better

Two of the best just got better. A couple of our very favourite mobile phone deals have just been improved thanks to a limited time only offer that sees Mobiles.co.uk throw a £25 gift card in as an added little perk.

You get to pick from one of our very favourite phone tariffs on the market right now - full details on which below. In short, you can go for the cheapest Galaxy S9 deal we've ever seen, or an absolute bargain of a big data iPhone 8 deal. Both are on Vodafone, both have unlimited calls and texts, both are quite fantastic value.

The £25 voucher bonus can be used at some of the UK's most popular retailers, including Currys PC World, M&S, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, Evans, Wallis, Dorothy Perkins and Burton. Ideal for treating yourself, or popping away in a drawer as an emergency present.

Below you can find details on how to claim, and before that, see more details on what these mobile phone deals consist of. But don't hang around - this offer ends this Friday May 18.

Check out the eligible Galaxy S9 and iPhone 8 deals

Samsung Galaxy S9 on Vodafone | £175 upfront| 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm + £25 gift card

This Galaxy S9 deal from Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk was already barely believable, but we're practically pinching ourselves now. 4GB will be plenty of data for web surfing, Spotify streaming and Google Mapping for the vast majority of smartphone owners. Terrific value.

iPhone 8 on Vodafone | £165 upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £30pm + £25 gift card

This isn't necessarily the very cheapest iPhone 8 deal out there, but it's very possibly the best value. £30 per month for such a new iPhone is decent enough in its own right, but when you consider that you're getting a mighty 16GB of data a month, it's positively brilliant.

How to claim your gift card:

Step one Go here for the Galaxy S9 deal or this page for the iPhone 8 deal and sign up for the promotion by entering your email and hitting the 'Get Reward'. Mobiles.co.uk will send you an email to confirm that they've received your registration.

Step two Click 'Buy Now' to go through to the Mobiles.co.uk website, select the relevant tariff and complete your purchase. Simple as that!

Mobiles.co.uk says that you will be sent instructions on how to choose your reward card after 90 days from your purchase. You will then have three months to claim. If you cancel your order within 60 days, then you will no longer be eligible for the gift card.

It's worth noting that the promotion is only open to new Mobiles.co.uk customers and cannot be combined with any other voucher, offer, discount or promotion code or redeemed for cash. If it is used alongside another offer or discount then you will not be eligible for the offer.

