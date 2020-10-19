This Logitech G533 gaming headset deal is selling fast at Amazon

This Logitech gaming headset deal is proving particularly popular at Amazon today - and why shouldn't it. It's got a fantastic $83.99 discount right now - bringing the final price all the way down from $149.99 to just $66.

That's a stunning discount for the DTS 7.1 surround sound gaming headset with Pro-G audio drivers, lossless digital audio and a 15 hour battery life. We've only seen the G533 drop to a lower price so far - and that was a brief flash down to $64.99 over Black Friday last year. That means this is the cheapest we've seen gaming headset deals on this Logitech model go this year.

Shipping times are already stretching to the end of the month right now, so you'll have to race to checkout to grab this cheap gaming headset deal before supplies run out. If you make it, though, you're grabbing a steal at Amazon today.

You'll find more information about this offer just below, but we're also bringing you more cheap gaming headset deals in the US, UK, and Australia further down the page as well.

Today's best cheap gaming headset deal

Logitech G533 gaming headset: $149.99 $66 at Amazon

This $83.99 saving on the Logitech G533 gaming headset is seeing stock shifting quickly. We're already seeing shipping only available at the end of the month, and with this excellent discount it's likely those delays will only grow. To pick up your cheap gaming headset as soon as possible, then, we'd recommend getting on this deal sooner rather than later.

