This is where you can buy an always-connected Snapdragon Windows 10 PC

Snapdragon powered Windows PCs promise a lot, like long battery life, always-on connectivity and slim form factors now we know where you'll be able to buy the first devices.

Initially, there are three devices to choose from: the Lenovo Miix 630, Asus NovaGo and HP Envy X2. And, as part of its MWC 2018 announcements, chip maker Qualcomm has announced the retailers and carriers who will be selling and supporting the always-connected PCs.

In the US, you'll be able to pick up the devices from Amazon and Microsoft Stores (both online and brick-and-mortar), while in the UK a number of retailers will be selling the computers.

Full list of announced retailers:

USA : Amazon and Microsoft Stores

: Amazon and Microsoft Stores UK : Asus Stores, BT Shop, John Lewis, Microsoft Stores and PC World

: Asus Stores, BT Shop, John Lewis, Microsoft Stores and PC World Australia : Microsoft Stores

: Microsoft Stores China : JD.com

: JD.com Italy : Unieuro

: Unieuro France: Boulanger and Fnac

Connection is key

It's all very well being able to buy one of these computers but, to have them reach their full potential, you'll need to pair them with a data plan, allowing you to access the internet the same way you do on your phone.

A select number of carriers had already signed up to offer plans for the computers, but more have now joined, including both T-Mobile and AT&T in the US, which means all four major US carriers are now on board.

Full list of announced carriers:

USA : Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T

: Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T UK : EE

: EE Ireland : Cubic

: Cubic France : Transatel

: Transatel Germany : Deutsche Telekom

: Deutsche Telekom Spain : Telefónica

: Telefónica Italy : TIM

: TIM Switzerland : Swisscom

: Swisscom China: China Telecom and CMCC

There's currently no word on how much these data plans will cost, or what the exact release dates are for the computers, but we expect more information to become available in the coming weeks.