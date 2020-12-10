This half-price Razer BlackWidow keyboard is one of the best gaming deals this week

Razer gaming deals aren't too rare these days, but we rarely see sales quite as good as this half-price Razer BlackWidow Elite at Amazon, retailing for just $84.99 (was $169.99).

It's still quite pricey, but for a premium peripheral such as this (and one used by top gamers the world over), it's a great buy - especially if you're looking for that perfect Christmas gaming gift.

The Razer BlackWidow Elite is a fully mechanical keyboard, and currently you can choose between the Razer yellow or orange switch types at this price. Both are silent switches, but they have very different typing feels. If you prefer a slightly more sensitive or tactile feel with more of a bump when you type, then you'll want to go for the orange switches. The yellow switches on the other hand are a linear design, more akin to the traditional Cherry MX switches, and forgo that tactile feedback for a much smoother feel overall.

Whichever switch type you go for, you'll be getting your hands on one very premium keyboard indeed here, with full RGB Chroma lighting, a host of media controls, and also a magnetic detachable padded wrist support. It should - like most good mechanical keyboards - last you for years down the road too (assuming you don't spill anything on it), making it a pretty great gaming investment overall.

There are also a few other good gaming deals on Razer peripherals at Amazon today if you're interested. We've rounded up a few highlights just down below just in case you were thinking about bundling up or wanted something a little cheaper for that perfect Christmas gaming gift.

Not in the US? You can see the best Razer gaming deals near you just below.

Razer gaming deals at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard: $169.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $85 - Razer peripherals aren't known for their value but this half-price gaming deal on a BlackWidow Elite at Amazon is a great buy if you're looking for that perfect Christmas gift. This premium keyboard comes with your choice of yellow or orange mechanical switches and a whole host of RGB lighting, media controls, and even a magnetic wrist support for extra comfort.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse: $69.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Here's a great little bonus gaming deal from Amazon today on an absolute classic gaming mouse. This second edition of the Razer DeathAdder features a new sensor capable of 20k DPI, speed flex braided cable, and eight fully programmable buttons, making it an excellent all-rounder for any gaming setup.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset: $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - There's a great price on this Razer Kraken headset at Amazon right now too. This 7.1 surround sound headset features a plethora of inline controls, powerful 50mm drivers, and spatial sound - something you don't normally see on gaming headsets in this price range.View Deal

Amazon - see the full range of Razer gaming deals today

Looking for your next gaming machine? We've got a fantastic cheap gaming laptop deals page that'll not only get you a great laptop, but save you some cash in the process too. For more excellent sales on peripherals, we've also got this week's best gaming mouse deals and the best gaming headset deals to check out as well.