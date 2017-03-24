This half-price, 23-inch Dell monitor is the deal of the day

Over the past few years, monitors have grown to become practically luxury computing items.
Well, for those who have been holding out for a high-tech screen for their desktop need hold out no longer, for this deal on a 23-inch Dell monitor with wireless device charging will end their long wait.
- Pair it with only one of the best gaming mice
For an unknown limited time, you can have the Dell 23 Wireless Connect Monitor at less than half price, for .
Originally asking for a cool $499.99 before the price slash, making for a massive $279 savings, this monitor offers wireless device charging in its base for phones that support it.
Sure, the resolution is a pedestrian 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, but it sports a 6ms response time and offers its own duo of 3-Watt speakers. Couple that with support for Wi-Fi Direct, and you have an incredibly complete monitor for about the price of a "dumb" 1080p panel.
Again, we don't know how long this deal will last, so get to clicking.
- Meanwhile, these are the best monitors we've reviewed to date