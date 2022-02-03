This excellent cheap soundbar deal brings Polk Audio React to its lowest ever price

A quality home theater setup can make a huge difference to your movie nights, but getting the latest and greatest kit can be pricey. Thankfully, this amazing Polk Audio React soundbar deal at Amazon means you can enjoy impressive cinematic audio even on a budget.

Amazon's latest deal brings the Polk Audio React back down to $179, the lowest price we've seen and a saving of $90. We're yet to see this soundbar go cheaper than this, so now could be the perfect time to add this solid speaker to your entertainment system. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best soundbar deals in your region.)

You might also want to pick up the Polk SR2 Wireless Surround Sound Speakers for $169 (down $30) to create an even more immersive experience – no cables necessary.

Today's best cheap soundbar deal

Polk Audio React soundbar: $269 $179 at Amazon

Save $90 – This compact soundbar should deliver an impressively large soundstage that booms with powerful audio thanks to its support for Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1. And, with Alexa integration built-in you can easily control audio playback and other smart home devices with your voice.

Polk SR2 Wireless Surround Sound Speakers: $199 $169 at Amazon

Save $30 – These rear speakers are the perfect Polk Audio React companion to create an immersive audio experience. They come with powerful custom-tuned three-inch drivers that should deliver a big sound – and wireless connectivity means less annoying cables.

When we tested the Polk Audio React soundbar for ourselves we were impressed by the great specs it could deliver at its (already very reasonable) RRP.

It's capable of delivering virtual surround sound with support for Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1, which is handy if you don't have the space or the budget to deck out your home with rear speakers.

HDMI ARC means the Polk React should be easy for you to install with nearly any TV, while Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stream music wirelessly – and there's Alexa Multi-room Music integration, which means you can pair multiple Alexa speakers with the soundbar to bring sound into your entire home.

That Alexa integration also allows you to use your voice to control the soundbar and other smart home devices; with four far-field microphones built-in and echo cancellation software the speaker is designed to pick up your commands clearly - and it works pretty darn well.

The Polk React might not be the best soundbar out there - for example, it lacks premium Dolby Atmos support - but if you're after bang for your buck this is still one of the best budget soundbars out there.

While we haven't had the chance to try out the Polk SR2 Wireless Surround Sound Speakers, the specs are pretty impressive.

The three-inch drivers should help bring some added oomph to your sound system - and their wireless connectivity means you won't have to deal with pesky cables snaking around your living room.

