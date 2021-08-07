This Asus G-Sync gaming monitor is back down to its lowest price ever

It's rare to find 27-inch gaming monitor deals with both G-Sync compatibility and the specs to make the most of it for under $250. However, the Asus VG278QR not only offers all this at an excellent $249.99 MSRP but is also currently $20 off at Amazon, with a record low $229 price.

While not a massive discount, this is the cheapest the display has ever been and considering the specs on offer here, you're getting excellent value for money. A 165Hz refresh rate is above the standard 144Hz we would be hopeful to see at this price point, and with Asus's flicker-free, GameFast Input, and GamePlus visual modes, there are plenty of extra features packed into this cost as well.

For comparison, Samsung's Odyssey CRG5 is also seeing the same $20 discount down to $229.99 at Best Buy right now. However, you're shrinking your screen size to 24-inches, dropping down to a 144Hz refresh rate, and losing G-Sync compatibility as well. That means it's looking pretty difficult to beat this weekend's gaming monitor deals on the Asus VG287QR, especially if you're after silky smooth motion handling.

Asus VG278QR 27-inch gaming monitor: $249 $229 at Amazon

Save $20 - You're only saving $20 here, but this is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on this impressive display. You're getting a full 27-inch screen here, with a 165Hz refresh rate, G-Sync compatibility, and extra focus on reducing motion blur on top. Those are some excellent specs for this price point, regardless of the additional $20 off.

