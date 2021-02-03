This Alienware Aurora with an RTX 3070 is just $1,499 - surprisingly good value

Alienware and value are two words that don't normally pair together, but hear us out - we've spotted a fantastic gaming PC deal in the form of this Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 for just $1,499.39.

Not only is this premium machine rocking a $390 price cut, but it's coming with an RTX 3070, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - fantastic specs for enthusiast level gaming that'll get you maxing out those games at great frame rates.

A few years ago, we'd always advocate building your own gaming PC for maximum value. Right now, however, the worldwide shortage of GPUs has meant that cheap graphics card deals are rare as hen's teeth these days, with some of the higher-end Nvidia and AMD cards fetching truly stratospheric levels.

Seriously though, a quick scan on eBay and Amazon for these parts shows prices that will set you back $1,100 for the RTX 3070 and Ryzen 7 alone right now. In context, suddenly this Alienware gaming PC deal starts to look like great value - something that almost seems unbelievable considering how premium this brand is.

Being a premium brand, you're also going to get a great case here with effective cooling and very neat and tidy cable management. These new Alienware cases also feature a modular tool-less design inside as well, so upgrading is extremely convenient down the line.

Not that you'll need to upgrade for some time with this Alienware Aurora, however. That RTX 3070 alone should see you through for a few good years down the line and the Ryzen 7 is still a very capable CPU indeed. Subsequently, this Alienware gaming PC deal looks like a winner if you're looking to upgrade in early 2021.

Not in the US? See the best Alienware deals in your region just below.

Today's best Alienware gaming PC deal

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: $1,889.99 $1,499.39 at Dell

Save $390 - With an RTX 3070, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this Alienware Aurora is actually looking like great value right now - something you don't say about Alienware every day! If you were thinking about upgrading for the fast encroaching next-generation of titles, this could be the most cost-effective route currently. View Deal

Dell - see all of today's Alienware gaming PC deals

- see all of today's Alienware gaming PC deals See our main Alienware Aurora deals article for a deep-dive on this machine

More great Alienware deals today

Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor: $509.99 $359.99 at Dell

Save $150 - If you're looking to pair a fast machine with an equally fast monitor, there's currently a hefty price cut on this 25-inch Alienware AW2521HF at Dell. This one supports 240Hz for extremely silky frame rates and also features an incredibly low 1ms response time - squarely aimed at competitive gamers.View Deal

Alienware m17 R3 (2020): $2,209.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $710 - Dell is looking to clear out those old RTX machines this week with this stunning R3 model rocking a huge discount. This one's got an RTX 2070, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 300Hz display - specs that'll see you maxing out those settings at 1080p for a few good years down the line.View Deal

Alienware m17 R3 (2020): $3,309.99 $2,349.99 at Dell

Save $960 - Alternatively, you could save even more by opting to go for this absolutely crazy top of the line spec at Dell this week. This particular configuration features an Intel i9-10980HK, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB of RAM, 1.5TB of SSD storage, and 300Hz display. These specs are absolutely overkill for most gamers, but if you want an insane machine, this is it.View Deal

Dell - see all of today's Alienware gaming laptop deals

For those looking for something a little more mobile, we've got a separate article on the best Alienware gaming laptop deals with prices across the entire range.