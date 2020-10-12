This 72-hour HP flash sale is slashing prices on a massive range of laptop deals

While Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, HP has already launched its own massive sales event this week. This 72 hour flash sale is cutting prices with a massive range of laptop deals right now, and whether you're looking for a cheap machine with plenty of power or the latest gaming rigs, there's something for everybody here.

HP's flash sale will run conveniently over those Prime Day dates, with the next couple of days seeing new deals emerging and limited stock offers drifting away. We'd keep an eye on the full collection of this week's laptop deals, then, as you never know what you're going to find.

Check out the latest laptop deals in the HP 72-hour flash sale

Right now we've spotted an excellent $170 saving on the 17.3-inch i7 HP - bringing it down to an excellent $579.99 sales price. However, if you're looking for something that will run Crysis, you'll also find the HP Omen gaming laptop available for just $989, thanks to a $100 discount bringing it below $1,000.

We're rounding up all the laptop deals live now in HP's flash sale, but if you see a price you like we'd move fast - once these offers are gone they're gone.

Today's best HP laptop deals

HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop: $789.99 $579.99 at HP

You'll find a 10th-generation i5 processor inside this sub-$600 laptop deal from HP, but on top of that there's 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD up for grabs as well. We usually see these HP 15t offers sitting at great prices, and those discounts have returned to take on Prime Day this week.

HP 17t 17.3-inch laptop: $749.99 $579.99 at HP

Save $170 on this massive 17.3-inch HP laptop deal. You're trading in a speedier SSD on this particular model, but in exchange you're getting more storage (courtesy of a 1TB hard drive) and a larger display. There's only 8GB RAM in here, but you're picking up the latest 10th generation i7 processor and 16GB of Intel Optane memory - which is a trade that may well be worth your while.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop: $999.99 $729.99 at HP

With a powerful 10th-generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and 32GB of Intel Optane memory, this is certainly a performance laptop. You're saving $270 here, and picking up a steal of a price tag overall.

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,089.99 $989.99 at HP

This HP Omen comes equipped with a 10th generation i5 processor, GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's a decent spec for a starter gaming laptop, and you're saving a $100 on this particular rig right now.

HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch laptop: $1,499.99 $1,349.99 at HP

The GeForce MX330 graphics you'll find inside this HP Spectre x360 laptop make it perfect for more creative pursuits. However, you'll also find the latest 10th-generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD all supporting that heavier workflow as well.

HP Envy 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,599 $1,499.99 at HP

If you're looking for a gaming laptop that doesn't screech with RGBs, this HP Envy may be perfect. There's a 10th-gen i7 processor, GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 32GB of Intel Optane memory all sitting inside a slimline shell here, and with $100 off.

