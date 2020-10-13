This 65-inch 4K TV from LG is now nearly half-price on Amazon, for today only

The LG 65SM8100 is now on sale, for a fraction of its original price, thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2020.

This LCD TV is now retailing for just $556.99, which is a startlingly good price for what's on offer. While you can find the 65SM8100 at a few prices around the web – sometimes for over twice this deal price – the closest we could find is $869 at Best Buy, so it seems like a good deal regardless. (Not in the US? Check out deals in your region at the end of this article.)

This 65-inch 4K TV doesn't have all the bells and whistles of LG's OLED TVs, such as the LG CX, but you're not getting a low-spec model either. The LG 65SM8100 uses a backlight with local dimming that should ensure relatively consistent brightness, compared to the edge-lighting used by cheaper (and worse) LCD TVs.

OLED TVs are self-emissive, of course, meaning that individual pixels emit their own light – but for this price, a backlight is still pretty good going.

This isn't a set we've reviewed, but LG has a good reputation for sets for all kinds of calibre, even for LCD screens. You will be getting 4K resolution, HDR support, wide viewing angle technology (for off-axis viewing), and an "ultra-slim Nano bezel" for an expansive-looking screen.

Let's not forget LG's webOS smart TV platform, either, which is one of the best on the market – with stylish and well-organized app icons and a great universal search function.

