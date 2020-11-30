These Hisense 4K smart TVs may be the best Cyber Monday TV deals at Best Buy

If you're after some sizeable Cyber Monday deals, Best Buy may have you sorted. Two of Hisense's 2020 smart TVs are now on offer across a huge range of sizes, with savings of up to $700 for you to take advantage of. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

The 85-inch Hisense H65 leads the pack as a 4K TV with a $700 discount, bringing down the price to just $999. The 75-inch model carries an even lower $599 price tag, after a $400 discount – while the 50-inch model is available for a meager $249 after a $100 price cut.

Things can't get any cheaper, right? Well, they actually do – with a lower-spec Hisense HD TV, the H55, retailing for just $199 at a 43-inch size ($100 discount) or $129 at a 32-inch size ($20 discount). The savings get smaller the smaller the TV size you choose, of course, but they're all sizable enough that any of these models is worth recommending.

When reviewing the Hisense H65, we praised its "surprisingly solid picture quality," despite its cheap build quality and low price – and it's an even smarter buy now that the price has been slashed in this year's Cyber Monday TV deals. You will be making do with quite mediocre audio quality, though.

Hisense 85" H6510G Android TV: was $1,699 now $999 @ Best Buy

Save $700 on this massive 85-inch screen from Hisense. You'll get 4K Ultra HD resolution, and access to all your favorite streaming services thanks to the built in Android TV operating system.View Deal

Hisense 75" H6510G Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

Save $400. It's a whopper! This Hisense TV measures a giant 75 inches with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and access to all your favorite streaming services thanks to the built in Android TV operating system.View Deal

Hisense 55" H6510G Android TV: was $399 now $269 @ Best Buy

Save $130. This 55-inch Hisense TV packs in 4K Ultra HD resolution, built-in Chromecast, and access to all your favorite streaming services thanks to the built in Android TV operating system.View Deal

Hisense 50" H6510G Android TV: was $399 now $269 @ Best Buy

Save $100. This 50-inch Hisense TV packs in 4K Ultra HD resolution, built-in Chromecast, and access to all your favorite streaming services thanks to the built in Android TV operating system.View Deal

Hisense 43" H5510G Android TV: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Save $100. This 43-inch Hisense TV makes do with just Full HD resolution rather than 4K, but you'll get the full suite of Android TV apps and streaming services to make up for it.View Deal

Hisense 32" H5510G Android TV: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy

Save $20. This 32-inch Hisense TV makes do with just HD resolution rather than 4K (or even Full HD), but you'll get the full suite of Android TV apps and streaming services to make up for it.View Deal

