These essential microphone and webcam Prime Day deals are perfect for Twitch and YouTube

If you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to grab some fantastic deals on streaming accessories like USB microphones, gaming headsets and webcams then you're in luck – there are a host of incredible products on offer right now suitable for a complete newcomer to streaming or a seasoned professional looking for some discounted upgrades.



When it comes to streaming on Twitch and YouTube, iconic products from brands such as Razer and Logitech are everywhere, and it's little wonder why. Both manufacturers are well known for making high-quality gaming accessories as well as broadcasting equipment, each with an easily recognizable style. So whether you're a lifestyle blogger or streaming video games several times a week, there's sure to be something that fits the bill in our curated list of gadgets below.



(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best US streaming deals

Get the look Razer Kraken Kitty Gaming Headset: $149.99 $113.99 on Amazon

Save 24%

The Kraken Kitty edition gaming headset from Razer is now famous for being a must-have accessory for gamers and streamers alike. With customizable RGB lighting and built-in cat ears, you'll look incredible regardless of what you're playing.View Deal

While the gaming PC or laptop hardware required for streaming can be fairly demanding (there therefore expensive), your accessories don't need to cost a small fortune. This may seem surprising given how many streamers are seen sporting some outrageously pricey equipment, but you really don't need to be dropping stacks of cash when you get started.



Many streamers choose to avoid using a gaming headset entirely in favor of some powerful headphones or wireless earbuds. This is usually because using a dedicated USB microphone will grant you far better results than anything on a headset, but that doesn't mean the quality of gaming headsets is by any means terrible – many streamers start their careers using a headset before investing in better equipment.



And of course, let's not forget other important bits of kit, such as RGB lighting. We would say we're joking, but the truth is, 'set dressing' and making you look your best is just as important to some folks given you're broadcasting to a live audience.

Razer Kiyo Pro webcam: $199.99 $151.99 on Amazon

Save $48

With an uncompressed 1080p 60fps recording capacity and vibrant HDR mode, this is a webcam made specifically for streamers who want incredible quality for their broadcasts. The Razer Kiyo Pro is undoubtedly one of the best webcams on the market, also granting you an adjustable FOV to customize to your needs or style.View Deal

AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM PW513: $249.99 $178.99 at Amazon

Save $71 - This 4K UHD webcam is a solid option for those looking to leave a professional impression with a potential career in live streaming. Definitely an enthusiast's choice, with a 4K resolution and ultrawide FOV for capturing your environment and reaction shots.View Deal

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset: $49.99 $31.34 at Amazon

Save $18.65

This USB headset is a fantastic entry-level product from one of the world's best peripheral brands. Experience 7.1 surround sound for accurate positional audio across any game environment, and at just 0.55 lbs, this lightweight headset is perfect for lengthy gaming sessions.View Deal

Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset: $169.99 $117.43 on Amazon

Save $52.56

With a huge 15 meter range and a 12-hour battery life, the Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset can accompany you everywhere in your home. You're also getting a fully retractable mic and the option to use a 3.5-meter long cable across PC, console and mobile.View Deal

Razer Seiren Mini USB microphone: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 – This little condenser microphone is pretty new, but has received its first big discount for Prime Day. It's an ideal choice for live streamers, YouTubers and podcasters who need an affordable microphone that can deliver high-quality audio for voice recordings (its super-cardioid pattern helps here) and can be easily taken to different locations. It can also be attached to boom arms for a more permanent setup.View Deal

AVerMedia AM310 USB Multipurpose Microphone: $109.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - At such a heavy discount, this microphone is a great choice for first-time buyers looking to get into streaming or commentary online. The original discount is $79.99, but you can save an extra $20 with a coupon applied on the store page.View Deal

AVerMedia Live Gamer Ultra Capture Card: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Ever wanted to capture your gaming footage from your favorite console in glorious 4K 60fps? This capture card lets you do just that. The original discount is at $199, but you can save an extra $30 with the coupon applied on the store page.View Deal

AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini 1080p Capture Card: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Want to capture game footage on a budget from your favorite games console? This 1080p capture card is a solid option, especially with support for 60fps capture.View Deal

AVerMedia Live Gamer 4K HDR Capture Card: $299.99 $232.99 at Amazon

Save $67 - If high quality capture is a priority, this 4K HDR capable card should get the job done if you're looking to maximize the quality of your streams. It can also capture at 60fps.View Deal

Neewer 660 RGB LED Video Light: $278 $160 at Amazon

Save $118 – Looking to add a splash of color to your videos? This pair of app-controlled RGB lights will do that job nicely and are super-versatile thanks to the app-controlled saturation, color temperature and brightness. Considering you also get the two adjustable stands included, they're a serious bargain at this price.View Deal

Neewer 18-inch SMD LED Ring Light: $79.99 $45.59 at Amazon

Save $34 – Ring lights help reduce shadows and provide a more even glow on faces, making them an essential tool for YouTubers and a very handy one for video conferencing, too. This dimmable option for smartphones comes with a phone holder and an adjustable 2m stand, plus some filters to tweak the color temperature.View Deal

Neewer green screen backdrop: $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – One of the best ways to quickly boost the production quality of your YouTube or Twitch streaming setup is to use a green screen, so you can chroma key in a new background. This collapsible, wrinkle-free 149x188cm screen is large enough for full body shots, but folds down quickly so you can maintain the versatility of your studio space for other shots. This Lightning deal gives you a massive 41% off its usual price.View Deal

Govee LED strip lights: $47.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $10 – No YouTube studio setup is complete without some RGB sparkle and Govee's strip lights are widely considered to be some of the best budget ones around. This pack of two multi-colored 16.4ft strips gives you enough to fill a room and are rarely this affordable. You also get app and voice control, via Alexa or Google Assistant.View Deal

Today's best UK streaming deals

A content creators best friend Logitech StreamCam: £139.00 £98.44on Amazon

Save £40.56

The Logitech StreamCam was made with streamers and content creators in mind, which isn't surprising given its name. With 1080p video at a speedy 60fps, your broadcast or recordings will loom incredibly smooth. You can even turn your StreamCam to instantly shift into portrait mode for Instagram live videos.View Deal

Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset: £79.99 £53.99 on Amazon Save £26

One of the most recognizable gaming headsets on the market, the Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset features glasses-friendly ear cushions made from soft leatherette and powerful 50mm drivers for an incredible audio experience in your favourite titles.View Deal

Logitech G635 Wired Gaming RGB Headset: £129.99 £52.46 on Amazon

Save £77.53

The incredible Logitech G635 Wired Gaming RGB Headset is now better than half price, featuring plush over-ear cushions and customizable RGB lighting to match your setup. You'll be amazed by the incredible 7.1 audio on both PC and Console and all-day wearable comfort.View Deal

Razer Seiren Emote Streaming USB Microphone: £189.99 £118.79 on Amazon

Save £71.20

As the name might imply, the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming USB Microphone is perfect for streamers and gamers who value space, but don't want to compromise on quality. This high-quality USB mic provides crystal clear audio and allows you to display fun emojis to your stream.View Deal

Trust Gaming GXT 232 Mantis USB Microphone: £34.99 £19.24 on Amazon

Save £15.75

Using a dedicated microphone during your calls and recordings will result in much clearer audio than any webcam or headset, so the Trust Gaming GXT 232 Mantis is a fantastic buy for anyone during this age of working from home. For under £20, you're getting everything you need to improve your broadcasting quality.View Deal

Elgato Wave 1 Premium USB Condenser Microphone: £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - Enjoy a mic that's made specifically for streaming and podcasting at this incredible discounted price. It also works seamlessly with stream decks, if you own one of those.View Deal

Elgato Cam Link 4K: £119.99 £89.90 at Amazon

Save £30.09 - This incredible converter lets you connect your DSLR or camcorder to your PC or laptop as a webcam alternative. This could be a superb option for you if you own a good camera and don't fancy shelling out for a webcam.View Deal

Elgato HD60 S Capture Card: £159.99 £109.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - Stream and record at up to 1080p 60fps with this fantastic capture card. Zero lag pass-through means your streams should appear incredibly smooth and stable on-screen.View Deal

Elgato Premium Edge-Lit Ring Light: £189.99 £144.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - This premium ring light from Elgato is a great lighting source when situated around your webcam, providing a bright, high quality light source of up to 2,500 lumens, meaning you'll never stream in poor lighting again.View Deal

Neewer 18-inch SMD LED Ring Light: £89.99 £52.79 at Amazon

Save £37.20 – If you're looking for a bargain ring light for your smartphone videos, this dimmable option offers superb value in this 41% off deal. It comes with a phone holder, an adjustable 2m stand and both white and orange filters to adjust the color temperature.View Deal

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit: £179.27 £139.99 at Amazon

Save almost £40 on these smart lights with a difference - the hexagonal-shaped plastic panels attach to your wall to create illuminated art. The nine panels can glow static colours or transition through a range of different hues. They'll even pulse in time to music playing in the room. View Deal

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit: £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £30 off the five-panel starter kit of these Haxagoanl light panels. They clip together and attach to a wall with a sticky pad, then you can choose to illuminate them different colours, or even have them pulse in time to music.

