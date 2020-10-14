These are the 5 best Prime Day laptop deals still going

Amazon Prime Day is continuing to bring the goods, and we've picked the 5 best Prime Day laptop deals that are still in stock - but remember that some of these will be selling out fast.

Throughout Prime Day, we've seen Amazon (and other retailers) slash the prices of some of the best best laptops in the world, and even at this late stage it doesn't mean you've missed your chance to save on an excellent laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop: $229.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

You're saving nearly half the price of this 14-inch machine, and while its specs are better suited to everyday browsing, it's still a great little runner. You'll find an AMD A6 processor inside, with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

Asus C423 14-inch Chromebook: $269 at Walmart

The Asus C423 Chromebook is available for $269 at Walmart this week. You're getting an Intel Celeron N3350 processor in here, with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage as well.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in a long, long while at Best Buy today. For under $600 you're getting a really capable laptop here with a GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an Intel Core i5-10300H - excellent specs for the money.

Dell XPS 13 Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB : $1,699 $1,299 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops in the world, and Dell has beaten Amazon at its own game by cutting $400 off for this version with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD during Prime Day.View Deal

Razer Blade 15: $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon.com

It's not every day that you can get a high-performance gaming laptop for $2,000, but you're in luck. The Blade 15 comes with an Intel i7-10875H 8-core CPU, a GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, 15.6-inch FHD 300Hz display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD for high performance gaming on the go.View Deal

