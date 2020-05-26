These Alienware gaming laptop deals can save you up to $500 this week

Alienware gaming laptop deals can save you up to $500 this week, with some fantastic models offering premium RTX 2060 and 2070 GPUs at excellent discounts right now. That means you're picking up high-end gaming laptops capable of running ray tracing games at up to 1440p resolution, store all those hefty titles with plenty of speedy SSD space, and do it all in style with an M15 / M17 chassis.

These Alienware gaming laptop deals start at $1,299.99 (down from $1,744) this week, but you're picking up GTX 1660 Ti graphics instead at that price. If you're after that RTX goodness, prices start at $1,499.99 (down from $1,944) on a 17.3-inch M17 R1 model. An Alienware gaming laptop with GeForce RTX 2070 graphics will set you back $1,749.99 right now - a $500 discount on the $2,249 listing price.

If those prices look a little steep right now, we're also heading over to Best Buy, where we've found some excellent gaming laptop deals offering cheaper rigs still worthy of the latest titles. You can also find plenty more gaming laptop deals and sales right here at TechRadar.

Not in the US? We're rounding up more gaming laptop deals where you are further down the page.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware M15 R1 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,744.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

There's a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor in here, with 16GB RAM to support it. Add to that Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and a 512GB of SSD storage space, and you've got yourself a gaming laptop worthy of anything you can throw at it. Plus, you're saving $445 at Dell this week.

Alienware M17 R1 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $1,944.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Or, for just $200 more this week you can pick up this massive 17.3-inch model, and there's some serious power going into that display as well. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, and a hexacore 9th generation i7 processor make sure your CPU and GPU are working as hard as they can, with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD keeping up the memory and storage end of the bargain.

Alienware M15 R1 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,249.99 $1,749.99 at Dell

Shopping for those premium RTX graphics? This configuration of the 15.6-inch Alienware M15 does drop you down to the 8th generation of Intel's i7 processors, but you're keeping 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage space. The secret weapon here, however, is the 8GB of GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics sitting under the hood.

Gaming laptop deals under $1,000

HP 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $749.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

At the cheaper end of the spectrum this week sits this 15.6-inch HP gaming laptop. These are starter specs for sure, but the GTX 1050 GPU will see you through more games than you think and a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD certainly aren't to be sniffed at at this price.

Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $879.99 $779.99 at Best Buy

If you're shopping cheaper, but still want some decent storage and an immersive screen, this Acer Nitro may just fit the bill. There's a 17.3-inch display here, backed up by GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, as well as a 512GB SSD to keep things spacious. A 9th generation i5 processor will certainly make sure things are running smoothly, as will 8GB RAM.

Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,149.99 $899.99 at Dell

There's a quad-core 9th generation i5 processor under the hood of this Dell G3 gaming laptop, with a very respectable GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU. You're dropping down to 8GB RAM to keep that cost down, but still picking up a 512GB SSD - fantastic overall specs for this $900 price tag.

