These Alienware deals with GeForce RTX graphics cards are surprisingly good value

If you're a gamer thinking about upgrading in the near future, we've spotted a couple of Alienware deals that feature powerful GeForce RTX graphics cards and reasonable prices that won't see you ripped off.

Take this RTX 2070 equipped M15 R3 laptop for $1,299.99 (was $1,949.99) for example. A huge $600 discount means this machine is generally around $200 less than the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops currently while also offering a really premium chassis and a 300Hz refresh rate display that most brands simply can't touch. Its 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are also more than speedy and should give you some great 1080p performance for at least a few years.

If you're a desktop user who's clamoring for that latest GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics card, however, check out this Alienware Aurora R10 with an RTX 3060Ti for $1,449.99 (was $1,919). A $450 discount makes this machine only around $200 more expensive than the going rate of these graphics cards by themselves right now on eBay, and that's forgetting the AMD Ryzen 9-3900, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD this machine also comes packed with.

Both these machines are quite good buys right now in our eyes - especially if you're looking to upgrade in the next few months. While pre-built PCs and Alienware especially haven't exactly been synonymous with value historically, these discounts are decent and a good option if you want a quality machine and don't want to wait for graphics card prices to return to somewhat manageable levels.

Looking for something cheaper? See a roundup of the best cheap gaming PC and gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Alienware deals featuring GeForce RTX

Alienware m15 R3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,949.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $650 - A huge saving brings this premium gaming laptop right down into more reasonable price brackets this weekend, despite carrying that Alienware brand name. With an RTX 2070 graphics card, Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD this M15 R3 might not be the latest gen, but it'll last you for many years to come.View Deal

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop: $1,919 $1,449.99 at Dell

Save $470 - What is latest gen, however, is this brand new Aurora gaming desktop, which not only features an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, but also an AMD Ryzen 9-3900 processor. 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD round out the specs here for a really fast machine all-around and one that comes in at just a hair more than the price RTX 3060Ti graphics cards often fetch on eBay currently.View Deal

Dell - see all of this weekend's Alienware deals on gaming PCs

- see all of this weekend's Alienware deals on gaming PCs Best Buy - another great retailer for gaming laptop deals especially

For more reading on these excellent gaming machines, we recommend heading over to our main Alienware gaming laptop deals and Alienware Aurora deals pages. We've also got a roundup of this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals too if you're needing something a little cheaper.