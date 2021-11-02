There’s a huge $400 discount on the MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop ahead of Black Friday

It’s the start of November and we’re already seeing great early Black Friday deals on gaming laptops, like this incredible $400 discount on the MSI GS75 Stealth.

The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop comes with an 8-core Intel Core i7 CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and has a 240Hz 17.3-inch display. The MSI GS75 normally costs $1,749, but Amazon has cut the price to $1,349.

Cheapest MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop deal

This $400 discount on the MSI GS75 offers you a more affordable way to play games with ray-tracing enabled - which dramatically improves the visual fidelity of your games. On top of that, the GS75’s 240Hz display is suited for the competitive online gamer, offering them a faster and more responsive gaming experience.

