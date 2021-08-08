The XPS 13 laptop gets a $218 discount in epic back to school deal at Dell

Dell's back to school sale is happening right now, and we've just spotted an epic deal on the powerful XPS 13 laptop. For a limited time, you can get the 2019 XPS 13 on sale for just $881.99 (was $1,099.99). That's a $218 discount and a fantastic price for the 13.3-inch laptop.

Back to school deal: XPS 13 laptop

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5: $1,099.99 $881.99 at Dell

Save $218 - Dell's Back to school sale has the powerful XPS 13 laptop on sale for $881.99. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen, the components here are outstanding - an 11th gen Intel i5-1165G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge non-touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an 11th generation intel core i7-1165G7 processor. The 2019 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop to date and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we've mentioned above, this is a fantastic price for the XPS 13 and the best deal you can find for this particular model. Dell's back to school deals are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Dell XPS 13 deals

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals and today's best Dell XPS 13 and 15 deals and prices.



You can also see today's best back to school sales and upcoming offers during the Labor Day sales event.