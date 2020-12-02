The world's best headphones are still on sale: Sony WH-1000XM4 deals live now

Sony WH-1000XM4 deals are a rare occurrence indeed, but that's to be expected from industry-leading headphones with cutting-edge tech packed inside. However, Cyber Monday offered us an excellent $70 discount on the latest release from Sony, and the discount proved particularly popular.

While that offer has now expired, you can still save $50 on the world's best headphones - and that remains an excellent deal. Best Buy's Cyber Week sales are keeping the party going, offering up the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $298 down from $349.99.

However, if the latest generation is still looking a little pricey we've also spotted the predecessor to the throne available for its lowest price yet at Amazon. The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones were our favorites before the XM4s came along, with stunning noise cancellation and excellent audio quality.

You're dropping a few new features like automatic pausing when you start speaking, but for $217 you're still grabbing an excellent offer.

You'll find all these Sony headphone deals just below, but we're also tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals still live right here on TechRadar.

Today's best Sony headphone deals

Latest release Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $349.99 $298 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are the latest and greatest to hit the market. You're getting that powerful active noise cancellation that the XM3s are so well known for, as well as punchy audio quality and new features like DSEE Extreme upscaling, auto pause, and multiple connections. Move quickly, though, because the price on these cups is slowly rising.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: $254 $217.95 at Amazon

The previous generation of Sony's flagship headphone line has been sitting at $250 - $270 over the past few months, but you can grab them for just under $220 this week. You're still getting top quality noise cancellation, though without some of the more complex algorithms and features of the newer model.

More Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

The latest release is still on sale at a number of retailers in the US, but if you're in the UK or Australia you can also find all the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in your region just below.

More Sony WH-1000XM3 deals

You're dropping a few features to grab the previous generation at this price, but if you're looking to stick to a smaller budget the Sony WH-1000XM3 deals below may well offer up some gold. You'll find the lowest prices from around the web in our comparison chart here, from the US, UK, Australia and more.

We're bringing you all the best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals and Sony WH-1000XM4 sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're not sold on the brand yet, take a look at the latest noise-canceling headphone deals available right now.