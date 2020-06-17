The Umbrella Academy season 2 first images reveal its new 1960s setting

Some spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season 1 follow.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is set to debut on Netflix in July, and now Netflix has released first images from the show, as well as information about the series' new early '60s setting. The finale of season 1 saw the Hargreeves siblings escape apocalypse using the time manipulation powers of Five (Aiden Gallagher), but their destination was unknown.

Now, in an EW report, it's been revealed they've arrived in early '60s Dallas, Texas. But there's a twist: since Five's powers are on the uncontrollable side, all the siblings landed in Dallas at different times. Five shows up last, and is tasked with reuniting them to face another end-of-the-world threat.

The Dallas setting is inspired by the comic's second volume, which was called Dallas, and did indeed feature a John F Kennedy-related plot. Surely the choice of setting here is deliberately setting up a similarly-themed plot?

The Umbrella Academy season 2 arrives on Netflix on July 31.

One of Netflix's biggest shows

The Umbrella Academy was the ninth most popular new movie or TV show on Netflix in 2019, putting it behind series like Stranger Things and The Witcher, but ahead of many other shows from that year.

The show is based on a series of graphic novels by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, though the show changes some things from the source material. The second season finished filming before the global pandemic shut TV production down, and post-production work has been done remotely to complete the series.