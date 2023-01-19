The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be more affordable than we thought

Audio player loading…

The official launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 smartphones is less than two weeks away, but the cat may already be out of the bag when it comes to the line’s pricing.

According to leaked Verizon documents posted to Reddit (opens in new tab) (H/T 9to5Google (opens in new tab)), the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra will retail for $799.99, $999.99 and $1,199.99 in the US, respectively. For context, those figures are identical to the launch prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

We’ll be able to verify the accuracy of those numbers when the Galaxy S23 lineup is properly unveiled during Samsung Unpacked 2023 (which kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on February 1, or 5am AEDT on February 2 in Australia), but we’re quietly confident that the new smartphones won’t cost more than their predecessors – in the US, at least.

The Verizon leak will come as welcome news to prospective Galaxy S23 customers worried by previous rumors hinting at price increases for Samsung’s flagship line. In recent weeks, documents pointing towards lofty Galaxy S23 prices in both South Korea and Australia have circulated across the web, leading many (including us) to suggest that similar prices would surface in the US and UK.

Those suggestions were, however, made using less-than-reliable exchange rate calculations – and official carrier documents are usually a more reliable source of information than Twitter leaks and commentator speculation. In any case, we’ll know for sure on February 1.

More than just price confirmation

A leaked marketing image of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung / WinFuture)

In addition to revealing the US pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, these leaked Verizon documents also appear to all-but-confirm previous feature and release date rumors.

According to the document, all three variants of the Galaxy S23 will start at 8GB of RAM, with the vanilla model packing 128GB of storage and both the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra models packing 256GB. The standard S23 will be available in a 256GB model, too, while its pricier siblings can be bumped up to 512GB (the larger variant of the Ultra will also sport 12GB of RAM).

What’s more, the launch date for all three models appears to have been confirmed by Verizon as February 17. Samsung’s reservation page (opens in new tab) is still open for pre-orders, and it’s worth flagging that you’ll get a nice little $50 store credit should you commit to purchasing one of the company’s shiny new models.