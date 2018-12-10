The new Amazon Christmas deals include the 4K Fire TV Stick for $34.99

New device deals have arrived at Amazon, and the retail giant has slashed prices on its most popular gadgets. Right now you'll be able to find deals on streaming players, smart speakers, tablets and more.



You can get the best-selling 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $34.99. That's a $15 discount and the best price we've seen for this powerful streaming device. The all-new 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to enjoy 4K Ultra HD streaming with access to over thousands of movies, TV shows, and apps.

Other notable deals include the Fire TV Cube for $69.99, $20 off the Fire HD 8 Tablet, and the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $169.



Shop the rest of Amazon's device deals below.

Amazon Device Deals:

All-new Echo Plus (2nd Gen) $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Get the newly released Echo Plus for $30 off at Amazon. This is only the 2nd time this smart speaker has been on sale, so grab this deal while you can.View Deal