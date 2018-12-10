The new Amazon Christmas deals include the 4K Fire TV Stick for $34.99

New device deals have arrived at Amazon, and the retail giant has slashed prices on its most popular gadgets. Right now you'll be able to find deals on streaming players, smart speakers, tablets and more.
You can get the best-selling 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $34.99. That's a $15 discount and the best price we've seen for this powerful streaming device. The all-new 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to enjoy 4K Ultra HD streaming with access to over thousands of movies, TV shows, and apps.
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
The 4K HDR stick allows you to enjoy a 4K Ultra HD streaming experience that's powered by Alexa. The streaming media player is on sale for $34.99. View Deal
Other notable deals include the Fire TV Cube for $69.99, $20 off the Fire HD 8 Tablet, and the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $169.
Shop the rest of Amazon's device deals below.
Amazon Device Deals:
Fire TV Stick with 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote
$39.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Right now you can get the Fire TV Stick for $15 off. This best-selling HD streaming device uses the Alexa Voice Remote to stream thousands of channels, movies, and apps.View Deal
Fire TV Cube 4K UHD/HDR
$119.99 $69.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering the Fire TV Cube for 40% off. That's $50 off the original price, and only the 2nd time we've since this hands-free streaming media player on sale.View Deal
Echo Spot
$129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Get the Echo Spot for $99.99 right now at Amazon. That's a $30 discount for this Alexa-enabled smart display. View Deal
All-new Echo Plus (2nd Gen)
$149.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Get the newly released Echo Plus for $30 off at Amazon. This is only the 2nd time this smart speaker has been on sale, so grab this deal while you can.View Deal
All New Echo Show (2nd Gen)
$229.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Get the all-new Echo Show for $50 off. That's the best price we've seen for this 10-inch Alexa-enabled smart display.View Deal
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
The 7-inch Fire Kids Edition Tablet is $30 off. That's the lowest price we've seen on this popular kids tablet.View Deal
All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
The kid-friendly Fire HD 8 Tablet is on sale for $89.99. This newly released 8-inch kids tablet also comes with a colorful kid-proof case.View Deal
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet
$79.99 $59.99 at Amazon
The all-new Fire HD 8 Tablet is $20 off right now at Amazon. The best-selling 8-inch HD display would make a great gift for anyone on your list.View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 2
$199 $169 at Amazon
The Ring Doorbell 2 lets you hear, see and talk to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet or PC, and sends you alerts when someone rings your doorbell. The Ring Video 2 also works with Alexa and is currently $30 off.View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$248.99 $169 at Amazon
Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $169. That's a $79 discount if you were to buy each device separately. View Deal