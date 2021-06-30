The LG A1 OLED TV has got very cheap very fast

When the LG A1 OLED launched earlier this year, it already carried a great price for anyone looking for an affordable OLED. Though, it looks like LG isn't done making its budget option for 2021 an even better deal, as it has received a huge price cut in the US and UK.

Over at Walmart, we've seen a deal putting the 55-inch TV down to $1,396.99 saving you just over $200, and in the UK, Currys has the OLED down to £1,099 (cutting £300 off the original asking price). This is a fantastic deal on an OLED TV which, even after a few years of the technology being on the market, rarely get this low in price.

Today's LG A1 OLED TV deals

LG A1 OLED TV: $1,599 $1,396.99 at Walmart

Save $202.01 - if you want a great image at an affordable price, and are willing to make sacrifices to get it, then this could be the TV for you. It comes with the basics, such as 4K image with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, and for most that'll be more than enough.View Deal

LG A1 OLED TV: £1,399 £1,099 at Currys

Save £300 - this is a great deal on a 55-inch OLED TV that is sure to give your home cinema a boost. It delivers a high-quality 4K image with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. At this price, you'll lose out on some of the best tech out there, but if you're on a budget this is one to consider.View Deal

The LG A1 OLED comes with a great image but has a few drawbacks over higher priced options. For one it comes with the a7 processor rather than the more powerful a9 Gen 4 AI chip used in the LG C1 and G1 OLEDs. This can lead to more video noise in darker scenes.

It also doesn't have any HDMI 2.1 ports and only has 20W audio. If you want to know more, check out our full LG A1 OLED guide to get up to speed on this budget OLED TV.

Today's other LG OLED TV deals

Not a fan of the LG A1 OLED TV deals above, or maybe you aren't in the US or UK? Here are the best LG OLED TV deals that we can find right now.