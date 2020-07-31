The latest Samsung Galaxy S20 deals at Best Buy offer $400 price cuts

If you're on the hunt for that flagship 5G upgrade, consider the latest round of Samsung Galaxy S20 deals from Best Buy, which can help you save up to $400 on a brand new phone.

Available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Plus 5G, and S20 Ultra 5G models, this promotion runs until Sunday and is available on all big networks. The overall cost will depend on your carrier of choice but once you activate you'll either get your saving instantly rebated into your account over the first few billing cycles or applied as an overall saving on your monthly phone lease.

Considering you're normally looking to pay $999 for a Samsung Galaxy S20, these cell phone deals are an absolutely great low-cost way to get your hands on the latest flagship from Samsung. 5G isn't all you'll get with this outstanding handset, it's also sporting a stunning 120Hz display, an excellent camera, and tons of power under the hood, making it the leading Android phone of choice right now.

If you'd prefer to get an unlocked version for maximum flexibility down the line, Best Buy is also offering a free Galaxy Watch Active2 with every unlocked Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra purchase right now. This free gift is worth $279 by itself and just so happens to be one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now - a perfect companion for your Samsung Galaxy phone.



Samsung Galaxy S20 deals at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: save $400 with qualified activation

Every Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra device purchased through Best Buy for use with one of the big carriers is eligible for a $400 rebate right now. Once you've activated your phone you'll either get your instant savings or monthly bills reduced, depending on the carrier. This Samsung Galaxy S20 deal is only available until Sunday, so act quickly.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 with unlocked purchase

If you'd prefer to go unlocked then Best Buy is throwing in a free Galaxy Watch Active2 right now - worth $279 by itself. The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are all eligible for this offer, though it's ending on Sunday, so if you want to get your hands on a nice little fitness freebie, now's the time.

Best Buy: see all the Galaxy S20 deals and more in the Samsung 3-day sale.

If you're looking for something a little more specific, or need to know what kind of plans are available, check out our Samsung Galaxy S20 deals page, where you'll find everything you need to know. Likewise, if you need advice or are looking to switch or upgrade, our cell phone plans guide will help you compare all the best providers available right now.

